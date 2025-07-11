President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards AFRIMA, while the federal government has inaugurated a local organising committee (LOC) to ensure the event’s grand success.

After Senegal’s debut hosting in 2023, the music event will return to Lagos for the 2025 edition, scheduled for 25 November to 30 November with the theme “Unstoppable Africa.”

AFRIMA, a Pan-African initiative founded in 2013 by the International Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission, AUC, has become a symbol of cultural unity, creative excellence, and socio-economic impact.

The music award event aims to honour and promote musical brilliance across Africa while preserving and showcasing the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

However, the president’s endorsement followed a formal request from the AUC, seeking Nigeria’s collaboration in hosting the prestigious awards ceremony.

LOC

Following the presidential endorsement, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, inaugurated a federal inter-ministerial Local Organising Committee, LOC. This committee, comprising representatives from key ministries and agencies, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of AFRIMA 2025.

The committee is expected to work closely with the Lagos State Government, the African Union, and the AFRIMA International Committee to deliver an event that matches the grandeur of its theme.

Speaking during the inauguration of the federal LOC at her ministry’s conference room in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, assured the stakeholders of the government’s readiness to collaborate with Lagos and the AFRIMA team fully.

Mrs Musawa said: “The ministry is fully ready to work hand-in-hand with the Lagos State Government and the International Committee of AFRIMA to host what she described as the best AFRIMA yet.”

According to the minister, the initiative aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision of harnessing the creative industry for national development. She said, “This is more than just an awards show.

“It is a major platform to create jobs, promote tourism, celebrate African talents, and tell our positive stories authentically through music to the world. We are excited to work with the Lagos State government, the AFRIMA team, and the African Union to deliver a world-class event,” The minister explained.

Also speaking at the event, Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy at the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Nigeria, conveyed the President’s official approval and expressed gratitude for his support.

Reeling out her appreciation to Mr Tinubu and the ministers involved, Mrs Akudo-Nwosu said: “On behalf of the Honorable Minister and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and our agencies, we appreciate the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for granting us the opportunity, Nigeria opportunity, to host this historic event during this administration.

“We also thank the Honourable Minister for providing a platform for us to collaborate with AFRIMA for this event to come true in November this year, and the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as the Honourable Minister, co-chairing with our Honourable Minister, to make this dream come to pass,” she said.

The newly constituted LOC comprises representatives from key ministries, including Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Information and National Orientation; Foreign Affairs; Interior; Youth; Education; and Aviation. Agencies such as the Nigerian Film Corporation, National Film and Video Censors Board, and the National Council for Arts and Culture are also represented. Delegates from the African Union and the AFRIMA International Committee are part of the organising body.

AFRIMA in Lagos

AFRIMA president and executive producer Mike Dada also lauded the Federal Government’s rapid action and full commitment to the awards, stating that it is a powerful force for unity promotion in Africa.

Mr Dada said, “This is not just an event approval. It’s a loud statement that the Nigerian government values the culture and creative industry, CCI, and its power to promote unity and prosperity across Africa. He appreciated the Lagos State Government for agreeing to serve as the official host city and for its consistent support of industry.

Expressing the importance of the host city, Lagos, in the African entertainment industry, the AFRIMA president stated, “Nigeria has always been a creative and cultural powerhouse. With this support, we are confident that this year’s AFRIMA will be an unforgettable celebration of African talent and creativity for the world.

“It is fantastic that the Federal Government has come on board, and we are happy that the Minister has mentioned that all of us are going to work together with the Host City, Lagos state, to deliver the best AFRIMA in history,” he stated.

The AFRIMA award event will air live on 109 stations in 84 countries. Supported by the African Union since 2014, AFRIMA is a global celebration of African music rooted in seven key pillars: the awards ceremony, music festivals, the AFRIMA Kreative Academy, the Business Music Hub, talent discovery and promotion, policy debate and advisory, and advocacy.

This year’s AFRIMA event will feature Diamond Showcase, an exciting week-long programme from 25 to 27 November, featuring star-studded and world-class activities.

Also, Welcome Soiree will be held on 26 November, followed by the Africa Music Business Summit on 27 and 28 November, 2025.

Furthermore, on 28 November, AFRIMA Music Village will light up with live performances in Lagos, while nominees and industry professionals will gather for the Industry Party on 29 November. Moreover, the grand finale will feature an award ceremony scheduled for 30 November 2025.

AFRIMA

The music events are expected to be modelled after AFRIMA’s framework, which rests on seven foundational pillars: Music Awards, which are annual honours for the continent’s best talents; Music Festivals, platforms that celebrate Africa’s musical diversity; and Music Business Hub, which provides industry-focused support, including legal and financial tools.

As part of the framework are The AFRIMA Kreative Academy, TAKA; Training programs for emerging creatives, Talent Discovery and Promotion; opportunities for new voices to shine, Foundation, CSR and CSA; social responsibility programs uplifting artists and communities and Advisory and Policy Debates; advocacy for artist rights and cultural policy reforms.

AFRIMA has remained guided by its core values, which are represented by the acronym FACE-IT: Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity, and Transparency.

Since its first edition in Nigeria in 2014, AFRIMA has travelled internationally, touching down in Ghana in 2018 and Senegal in 2023. More so, Nigeria previously hosted the awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

This highlights Africa’s creative diversity and unites the diaspora through rhythm and culture. Even in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the live event, AFRIMA responded with the virtual “Stronger Together” concert, supporting the AU’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

As it prepares to host thousands of creatives, fans, and industry professionals in Lagos again, AFRIMA 2025 promises to be more than a show; it will celebrate resilience, talent, and Africa’s unstoppable spirit.

