The police have arrested a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Abubakar Gossima, for allegedly opposing a party member’s ambition to go to the House of Representatives on social media.

Mustapha Bulangu, a friend of Mr Gossima, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police intercepted his friend, an APC youth leader, on Thursday along the Kafin Hausa/Bulangu highway in Bulangu town in the Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

Mr Bulangu said a police team, led by Mustpaha Taufiq of the Special Investigation Unit, Abuja, stopped the commercial vehicle and took Mr Gossima to Abuja over a complaint by Aliyu Suleiman.

Mr Suleiman, an aspirant for the House of Representatives, reportedly took offence at Mr Gossima’s social media comment.

“We are not so politically backwards that we will warrant voting for that irresponsible boy as our member in the House of Representatives,” Mr Gossima said in a comment in Hausa, allegedly referring to Mr Suleiman.

Mr Bulangu said he had since reported the development to the police for action in the state.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said he had not been briefed about the arrest. But police insiders in the state said that the suspect had been taken to the force headquarters in Abuja for investigation.

