President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly congratulates Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on his birthday.
“As the pioneer head of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, an engineer, has been instrumental in stabilising Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, ensuring post-subsidy fuel availability, removing fuel queues, and laying the foundation for a more transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused energy market,” a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, said.
“The President commends Farouk Ahmed for his service to the nation and describes him as a steady hand in a transformative era for Nigeria’s energy industry.
“He wishes him continued strength, wisdom, and good health as he drives forward the Renewed Hope Agenda in the energy sector.”
