Four years after his death, Naija Ninjas, the management of the late Afrobeats singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, have held a posthumous event to immortalise the late singer’s legacy.

Sound Sultan, who was described by his management as a visionary, mentor, and leader in a press statement about the posthumous event, died on 11 July 2021 of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

The scheduled events to commemorate the day include a memorial basketball game between the Festac Basketball Foundation Veterans and the Recovery House Basketball Team.

The match is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Sprite Basketball Court, 23rd Road X Close Roundabout, Festac Town, Lagos.

According to a statement titled “A Tribute to Sound Sultan: 4 Years On”, made available to ‘Now Muzik,‘ the late music icon’s influence on Nigeria’s creative landscape remains undeniable. Olanrewaju was famous for his revolutionary songs about Nigeria in music like ‘Jagbajatis’ and ‘Naija’.

While emphasising the need for the late music icon’s remembrance, Naija Ninjas stated that Olanrewaju played a significant role in shaping Afrobeats into the global sound it is today.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

They also claimed that beyond his musical contributions, the ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner was celebrated for his commitment to nurturing young talents across music, film, stage, fashion, and sports.

Naija Ninjas said, “Even as we continue to grieve the irreparable loss, we take comfort in his enduring legacy. Sound Sultan was more than just a musician; he was a visionary. His legacy continues to inspire and empower a new wave of creatives.”

Through his Naija Ninjas label, the singer-rapper created opportunities for emerging artistes, providing platforms that allowed them to develop and showcase their talents. His mentorship extended beyond music, touching lives in sports and youth empowerment circles.

Additionally, as part of an event meant to honour the late singer’s memory, Naija Ninjas revealed that new projects are underway to immortalise his contributions further.

“The legend lives on and continues to provide inspiration and platforms for creative expression, and we can’t wait to unveil these projects in the coming months,” the statement added.

The statement also includes appreciation to the late singer’s fans: “We would like to extend our profound appreciation to the wonderful friends and fans who continue to honour his memory with their unwavering love and support for his family and legacy.”

Since his death in 2021, Nigerian artistes have released songs, particularly produced by his former label, Naija Ninjas, to honour the late Afrobeats legend, including Sound Sultan—Street O.T ft Ice Prince in 2024 and DJ Shabzyace and Sound Sultan—Friends in 2022.

Prophet with Mic

A tribute on his official Instagram page also honoured the late music icon, describing him as “a prophet with a mic.”

The tribute read: “It’s been 4 years, but it still feels like yesterday. The silence you left behind is loud, but your legacy echoes even more deafening.

“Sound Sultan wasn’t just a music icon — he was a prophet with a mic, a visionary who used his voice to challenge, inspire, uplift, and unite. From “Jagbajantis” to ” Motherland, ” you spoke truth to power, represented Naija with pride, and showed us how music could heal and teach.

“You taught us that art should have a purpose. You reminded us that patriotism isn’t just about waving the flag — it’s about holding our country accountable and loving it enough to want better.

“We miss your humour, wisdom, humility, and ever-present smile. But we carry you in every lyric, every conscious verse, and every dream of a better Nigeria.

Rest on, Naija Ninja. Your light still shines. Legends never die.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

