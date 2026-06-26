In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, who created souls and gave them life, who honoured them through Islam and made them precious, and who threatened those who transgress against them with the Fire and its blazing heat. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Allah, alone without partner, and I bear witness that Muḥammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah’s peace and abundant blessings be upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Ummulkhair, an Islamiyyah school teacher and mother of four was brutally lynched and set ablaze in Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State. The fatal mob attack was sparked by false and unverified accusations of child kidnapping.

Ummulkhair was on her way to attend an Islamic lecture (Muhadarah) and stopped to ask some local children for directions. Rumours and false allegations quickly spread, accusing her of attempting to steal the children.

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The situation attracted an aggressive crowd. Local security intervened and transferred her to a nearby police station for protective custody.

Hundreds of angry youths and residents besieged the police station. Despite some Islamic scholars, family members, and community leaders pleading for her innocence, the mob overpowered the officers, forcibly dragged her out, and burned her alive.

The Kaduna State Police Command condemned the mob violence as a direct assault on the rule of law and confirmed the arrest of suspects involved in the incident. Islamic leaders, rights groups, including Amnesty International, strongly condemned the tragedy, demanding an investigation into how the mob was able to take the victim from police custody.

The brutal killing sparked widespread outrage across Nigeria, raising critical concerns about the dangers of mob justice, misinformation, and vigilante violence.

Respected brothers and sisters! In any responsible society governed by law, no individual or group has the right to arrest, judge, sentence, and execute another human being based on mere suspicion, accusation, or rumour.

What is commonly referred to as “jungle justice” mob action, lynching, or the killing of a suspected offender without trial is a serious criminal offence under Nigerian law. Although the Criminal Code does not specifically use the term “jungle justice,” those who participate in such acts can be prosecuted for grave offences including murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, assault, and unlawful assembly.

Any person who unlawfully causes the death of another commits an offence which may amount to murder or manslaughter.

Any person who intentionally causes the death of another, or inflicts grievous harm that results in death, is guilty of murder.

Anyone who aids, encourages, participates in, or supports a mob attack can be held equally responsible, even if they did not personally deliver the fatal blow.

Individuals who plan or agree to attack or kill a suspected person may face conspiracy charges in addition to murder charges.

Where the victim survives, those involved can still be prosecuted for assault, causing harm, or inflicting grievous bodily injury.

The law is clear: suspicion is not proof, and allegations are not convictions. Every accused person has the constitutional right to a fair hearing before a competent court of law.

Whether the accusation is theft, child stealing, witchcraft, kidnapping, or any other alleged offence, no citizen has the authority to take the law into their own hands. The proper action is to hand suspects over to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution.

In Nigeria, many innocent lives have been lost because of false accusations and mob violence. Once a life is taken, it cannot be restored. Justice cannot be achieved through lawlessness.

Let us all reject mob action, protect human life, and uphold the rule of law.

Dear servants of Allah! Know that, Islam elevated the status of women from the shadows of Jahiliyyah and ignorance to a position of profound dignity and spiritual equality, where a woman’s honour is fiercely protected. At every stage of life—as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother—her rights are Divinely ordained rather than culturally negotiated.

In the sight of Allah, righteousness is the sole measure of greatness, not gender. The Qur’an declares that spiritual rewards and forgiveness are entirely equal for believing men and women. Allah the Almighty says:

“Indeed, the Muslim men and Muslim women, the believing men and believing women… for them Allah has prepared forgiveness and a great reward.” [Qur’an, 33:35]

For example, the sanctity of a mother is unmatched in Islamic teachings. When a companion asked Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) who is most deserving of his good companionship, the Prophet replied three times, “Your mother,” and only on the fourth time mentioned the father. And the famous Hadith reminds every Muslim believer that “Paradise lies at the feet of your mother,” indicating that true success lies in honouring, respecting, and caring for her.

Before Islam, the birth of a girl was often viewed as a burden, leading to the horrific practice of female infanticide. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) revolutionised this by declaring that raising daughters with love and providing for them is a direct pathway to Heaven. He promised that whoever brings up two daughters properly until they grow up will be with him in Paradise like two adjoining fingers.

The noble Qur’an beautifully describes spouses as a garment for one another. This metaphor highlights mutual protection, comfort, and intimacy. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) set the ultimate standard for treating wives with sanctity, stating:

“The most perfect in faith amongst believers is he who is best in manners and kindest to his wife.”

Furthermore, Islam granted women the right to retain their own wealth, keep their bridal gift, and inherit property long before modern societies did.

The bond between siblings is built on strong duty and chivalry. A brother has the sacred responsibility to look after, financially support, and protect his sister. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) linked the duty of bringing up and treating sisters well with the reward of entering Paradise.

The Islamic requirement of modesty (Hijab) is frequently discussed by Islamic scholars as an embodiment of sanctity and liberation. Rather than an instrument of oppression, it is revered as an armour of protection, allowing a woman to be recognised for her intellect, piety, and character rather than being judged as a mere object of physical beauty.

Fellow brothers and sisters! The incident of the Banu Qainuqa’ market provides a profound lesson on the sanctity of women’s honour in Islam. When a Jewish tradesman humiliated a veiled Muslim woman, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) saw this as a severe betrayal of the Constitution of Madinah, mobilising to expel the tribe for violating the peace treaty.

Shortly after the historic victory at the Battle of Badr, envy and resentment began to surface among some inhabitants of Madinah. The Banu Qainuqa’, a prominent and wealthy Jewish tribe of blacksmiths and goldsmiths, controlled one of the central markets in Madinah. One day, a Muslim woman came to their market to sell her goods. While she sat by a goldsmith’s shop, the men present demanded she uncover her face (her Niqab). True to her faith, she refused. In a malicious act of humiliation, the goldsmith secretly tied the hem of her garment to her back. When the woman stood up, her modesty was compromised. The men laughed at her, and she cried out in distress. A Muslim man passing by heard her scream, realised what had happened, and in a state of righteous anger, fought and killed the Jewish goldsmith. In retaliation, the local Jewish community attacked and killed the Muslim man.

This devastating series of events represented a direct breach of the peace treaty, wherein the Banu Qainuqa’ permitted and enabled the victimisation of a Muslim citizen. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) gathered the tribe in their marketplace and urged them to accept Islam. He warned them not to let their economic strength or martial confidence deceive them into suffering the same fate as the polytheists at Badr. Instead of heeding the warning, the Banu Qainuqa’ responded with mockery and arrogance, boasting of their military prowess and directly challenging the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Recognising that they had broken the covenant and were actively undermining the safety of the Muslim Ummah, the Prophet declared the peace agreement severed and laid siege to their fortresses. After a 15-day siege, the tribe surrendered unconditionally. Although there were initial calls to severely punish those responsible, the Prophet ultimately granted their request to be exiled from Madinah, ordering them to leave the city to prevent further internal conflict.

This event establishes one of the strongest precedents for protecting women in Islamic history. The deliberate humiliation, harassment, or exposure of a woman’s modesty was not treated as a trivial matter or a harmless “prank.” It was treated as a severe aggression that necessitated the withdrawal of a peace treaty and the deployment of an armed force. It teaches that the dignity and safety of a woman are non-negotiable pillars of any just society.

The Banu Qainuqa’ had promised to maintain peace and not support enemies against the Muslim state under the Constitution of Madinah. By allowing a member of their community to humiliate a Muslim woman and subsequently killing a Muslim man, they violated their sacred oath. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) demonstrated that treaties are sacred and that betrayal has concrete consequences.

And the Prophet Muhammad’s decision to hold the entire tribe accountable wasn’t because of one isolated criminal. It was because the tribal leaders and community members openly supported, laughed at, and participated in the humiliation of the woman. It highlights the moral weight of a community that condones oppression rather than condemning it.

Before the incident, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) actively encouraged Muslim believers to trade in the markets of the Banu Qainuqa’ to build economic ties and foster generosity. Despite the financial benefits and the strong economic presence of the Jews in Madinah, the Prophet prioritised moral integrity and the safety of the vulnerable above economic wealth and convenience.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, Islam equates unjustly taking a human life to killing all of humanity. It classifies culpable homicide as one of the gravest sins, carrying severe worldly consequences through retaliation/Qisas or Diyyah/blood money, alongside eternal spiritual damnation. The noble Qur’an declares: “If anyone killed a person… it would be as if he killed all of humanity,” highlighting the infinite value Allah places on a single soul.

The premeditated, deliberate taking of a life is fiercely condemned. Qur’an, 4:93 warns that the requital for this act is Hell, to abide therein forever, alongside the wrath and curse of Allah the Almighty.

If a life is taken by mistake or through a lapse in judgment, Shari’ah provides a path of mercy. Qur’an, 4:92 mandates the freeing of a believing slave and the payment of blood-money to the victim’s family, or fasting two consecutive months as atonement.

Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) consistently identified murder alongside polytheism (shirk) as the most detestable sins in the sight of Allah. In a powerful prophecy recorded in Sahih Muslim, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned of a time when the murderer would not know why he committed the murder, and the victim would not know why he was killed. This perfectly underscores the need for continuous education and spiritual reflection to combat crime in society.

Islamic law views homicide as both a spiritual offense and a societal crime. While the ultimate justice system enacts capital punishment to ensure social stability, it also empowers the victim’s heirs with the authority to forgive or accept compensation.

While deliberate murder is a massive sin, Islamic scholars note that genuine, sincere repentance combined with righteous deeds and seeking the pleasure of Allah can still yield mercy. Some opinions heavily emphasise that ultimate repentance requires the perpetrator to make peace with both Allah and the victim’s family.

Respected brothers and sisters! There’s a big lesson for all of us in the above mentioned story concerning the betrayal of Banu Qainuqa’. The Jewish tribe of Banu Qainuqa’ broke the Constitution of Madinah. The catalyst was the public humiliation of a Muslim woman in their marketplace. When a Muslim defender retaliated and was subsequently martyred, the tribe retreated to their fortresses to wage war.

When the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned them against breaking their covenant, they arrogantly mocked the Muslim’s military capabilities.

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) laid siege to their fortresses for fifteen days. Despite their direct violation of the city’s defense treaty, and the urging of companions to punish them, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) chose a firm but calculated and merciful approach: he exiled them from Madinah rather than putting them to death.

Muslim brothers and sisters! Fear Allah concerning bloodshed and murder, and know that no one will avail another in anything on the Day of Resurrection!

I seek refuge in Allah from the time of which the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“By the One in Whose Hand is my soul, there will come upon the people a time when the killer will not know why he killed, and the one killed will not know why he was killed.” [Reported by Muslim]

Finally, fellow brothers and sisters! Know that, the prohibition of using fire for punishment is a foundational Islamic teaching, based on the authentic Hadith where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“No one punishes with fire except the Lord of the fire.”

This applies to humans and all living creatures.

During a journey, some of the Prophet’s companions took chicks from a mother bird, distressing her. They also burned an ant colony. Upon returning, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) expressed deep displeasure and famously commanded them to return the chicks. He said:

“It is not proper to punish with fire except the Lord of fire.”

In another mission, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) initially instructed a military commander to burn specific enemies. However, before the unit departed, he corrected the instruction. He said:

“…it is none but Allah Who punishes with fire, so, if you find them, kill them (i.e., don’t burn them).”

Our great Islamic scholars highlight that while executing justice or capital punishment for crimes is permitted in Shari’ah, the method of burning is universally forbidden to mortals. We are required to enact justice with mercy and dignity, leaving ultimate, agonising retribution (such as the fire of Hell) strictly to the Creator (Allah). It establishes the sanctity of all life forms, teaching Muslim believers to practice empathy even over minor, thoughtless cruelties. It humbles mankind, reminding us that no one should arrogate the exclusive attributes of Allah the Almighty to themselves.

Understanding these core teachings of Islamic Shari’ah prevents overstepping boundaries and helps build a society based on justice, compassion, and ease, keeping in mind the simplicity of Islam.

I pray, may Allah the Almighty grant sister Ummulkhair Jannatul Firdaus, grant her eternal peace, and grant her children and all Nigerians the strength to bear this irreparable and irreplaceable loss that no child should ever have to endure.

May Allah be pleased with her soul. Indeed, our oppressive society oppressed her but we beseech Allah who created her soul to grant her the highest abode in Paradise by His mercy.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour to the Muslims, and destroy the wrongdoers.

Ya Allah, send tranquility into the hearts of those striving in Your path, deliver Your oppressed servants, and raise high the banner of the religion by Your power, O Mighty, O Firm.

Ya Allah, forgive the Muslim men and women, the believing men and women, the living among them and the dead.

Ya Allah, guide our leaders to that which You love and are pleased with, and take them by the forelock to righteousness and piety.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Dear servants of Allah! Remember Allah with much remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening.

Our final call is that all praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Muharram 11, 1448 AH (June 26, 2026).