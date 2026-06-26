Nigeria has gone through countless reform agendas since independence. In the democratic dispensation, successive administrations have anchored their political successes on promises of reform in one aspect or another of the Nigerian polity. Nigeria is, of course, not alone in this pattern. The Brexit campaign in the United Kingdom fundamentally altered British politics and led to the exit of David Cameron as the Prime Minister, while the “Make America Great Again” movement reshaped American political discourse and ultimately returned President Donald Trump to office for a second term.

President Tinubu campaigned on economic reforms and repeatedly urged Nigerians to brace for a crescendo-like journey toward economic recovery and national renewal. Since assuming office, his administration has indeed pursued bold and far-reaching reforms, particularly in areas such as fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange liberalisation, and fiscal restructuring, all of which have significantly altered Nigeria’s economic and governance landscape.

Evidently, the pursuit of reform is often driven by the desire for structural transformation, which essentially means development. Development, however, is too often reduced to economic indicators – GDP growth, foreign reserves, infrastructure spending, or investment inflows. Yet nations are not built on statistics alone. They are equally built on trust, credibility, discipline, and the collective perception of what they represent to both their citizens and the wider world.

Political success itself is ultimately anchored on trust – the belief by citizens that reforms will be implemented as promised and administered by individuals whose loyalty lies with the country and whose conduct reflects responsibility to the state. In this sense, public office is not merely administrative; it is representative. Political office holders, whether elected or appointed, are, consequently, entrusted with preserving the integrity and credibility of the nation.

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In an increasingly commercialised global environment, integrity has become central to the viability and attractiveness of any product. Yet the integrity of a product is not measured solely by its quality or effectiveness, but also by the governance structure behind it, the discipline sustaining it, and the consistency of its outward presentation. This broader perception constitutes what is commonly understood as a brand.

The Nigerian brand, therefore, is not merely a slogan or an international public relations exercise. It is the cumulative expression of the country’s institutions, leadership culture, governance practices, diplomatic conduct, and the behaviour of those entrusted with public authority. Every public official, whether elected or appointed, becomes a custodian of that brand.

There was a time the Nigerian brand carried weight across Africa and beyond. Nigerian diplomats, academics, professionals, and public institutions commanded respect. The country projected confidence, authority, and continental leadership. National pride and a strong sense of sovereignty encouraged restraint, responsibility, and careful judgment in public communication — both among government officials and citizens of what remains the largest black nation in the world.

Today, however, that image has steadily weakened under the pressure of institutional decline, politicisation, poor governance culture, declining accountability, and the erosion of civic responsibility. The system has slowly normalised carelessness, impunity, and performative leadership. Serious statecraft is increasingly being replaced by emotional reactions, media sensationalism, and the desperate desire to trend in the news cycle.

The election or appointment of individuals into public office should, therefore, transcend narrow political, ethnic, or personal considerations. Increasingly, however, appointments are perceived through the lens of bias, loyalty networks, and political convenience rather than competence, character, and national responsibility. Yet holding public office is not merely about intellectual capacity; it is fundamentally about the ability to exercise social responsibility with maturity, discipline, patriotism, and restraint.

Not every issue should be managed through emotional outbursts or public sensationalism. Serious countries do not put microphones in front of or make a social media post of every emotion. States that command global respect are deliberate in communication because they understand that perception itself has economic, diplomatic, and strategic consequences. Statements made by senior public officials do not merely reflect personal opinions; they shape international perceptions of institutional quality, national stability, and governance credibility.

In the corporate world, companies and even highly valued stocks have collapsed due to indiscretions by top management. Investors routinely assess not only the financial performance of firms, but also the quality of their governance, leadership culture, public communication, and institutional discipline. In many cases, reputational damage alone has been sufficient to erode market confidence, weaken investor trust, and permanently diminish corporate value. Consequently, individuals associated with such failures often find it difficult to occupy similar high-profile positions thereafter.

Unfortunately, such a level of scrutiny has largely been absent within Nigeria’s political environment. Even where accountability mechanisms exist, political rascality and institutional weakness have often insulated public office holders from responsibility to the detriment of the Nigerian brand.

The current trend, where even top government officials occupying highly sensitive offices compete for media attention through highly contentious commentary, emotional reactions, or unguarded public statements about the country, represents a troubling trajectory for the Nigerian brand. It is particularly disheartening that “The Nigerian Brand” is now increasingly discussed as though it were merely a public relations problem rather than a strategic national asset.

When nations lose their image, development itself gradually begins to lose meaning. Investment becomes hesitant, institutions lose moral authority, diplomacy weakens, and citizens increasingly detach from the very idea of national identity. In such circumstances, growth may still occur on paper, but genuine development begins to resemble a mirage – visible from a distance, yet increasingly unreachable in reality.

The demeaning state of the Nigerian brand is not only evident in the treatment Nigerians increasingly face at international entry points; it is even more visible in the growing reluctance of investors to commit capital to the country. More troubling is the fact that many Nigerian citizens now invest more confidently outside the country than within it. Across the West African coast, the scale and volume of investments owned by Nigerians continue to expand, while Nigeria itself increasingly becomes the subject of quiet ridicule within diplomatic and international circles.

A country whose officials constantly undermine public confidence cannot easily command international confidence.

Nigeria is, once again, at a critical decision point. Political conversations are increasingly narrowing toward competing reform agendas. Yet the next phase of reforms cannot focus solely on economic structures, fiscal adjustments, infrastructure expansion, or monetary stability. It must also confront the deeper institutional and leadership questions surrounding how those entrusted with managing the economy and representing the nation are elected, appointed, and held accountable. This responsibility rests on every political actor — both the electorate and those seeking public office.

Alignments, coalition-building, and political hustling are already enveloping the airwaves. While political positioning is inevitable in a democracy, particularly within a deeply polarised polity such as Nigeria, the greater national concern should be whether these alignments are ultimately anchored on the Nigerian project — the reconstruction of the state for structural development, institutional credibility, and long-term national advancement — or merely driven by personal ambition and elite aggrandisement.

Development is ultimately not only about economic management; it is also about national character, institutional credibility, and the quality of public leadership. Nations that command global respect do so because their institutions consistently project competence, discipline, stability, and responsibility.

Until Nigeria rebuilds the integrity of its institutions and restores dignity, restraint, patriotism, and accountability within public office, the Nigerian brand will continue to weaken, and development may increasingly remain what it has gradually become – a mirage pursued through reforms yet repeatedly undermined by the very structures meant to sustain it.

Dipo Baruwa is a business climate development analyst.