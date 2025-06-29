After the diverse journeys of UY Scuti in 2021, Unruly in 2023 and Ikigai EP in 2024, Olamide confidently ventures into new territory with his eleventh studio album, Olamidé.

The rapper-singer presents a 17-track album that delves into introspective moods, lyrical finesse, and street-smart energy, inviting listeners to a contemplative experience.

The Afrobeats heavyweight unveiled the self-titled album on 19 June. It boasts an impressive lineup of global and local acts, including American hip-hop icon Dr Dre, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, Popcaan, Asake, Seyi Vibez, and DJ Spinall. Olamidé balances chart-ready appeal and seasoned calm, creating a quiet statement that resonates with a global audience.

He shared the 17-track project in an Instagram post, which includes ‘Rain’, ‘Prelude’, ‘Hasibunallah’, ‘Kai!’, ‘Luvaluvah’, ‘Billionaires Club’, ‘Free’, ‘Duro’, ‘Special’, ‘Indika’, ’1 Shot’, ‘99’, ‘Ruba’, ‘Paris’, ‘Hybrid’, ‘Lalakipo’, and ‘Stronger’.

In ‘Olamidé’, Wizkid and Seyi Vibez appeared on two songs. Global artistes were featured in other tracks, underlining the ‘Morowore’ crooner’s strategy of blending international reach with street-level appeal.

Two singles from the album, ‘Kai!’ featuring Wizkid and ‘99’ featuring Daecolm, were released earlier and gained momentum across streaming platforms.

Record breaker

Before the album was released, ‘Kai!’ garnered over 3.1 million streams on Spotify within four days, along with over 2 million YouTube Music video views. Two days later, it held strong positions on streaming platforms, charting at number 21 on Spotify Nigeria, 11 on Apple Music Nigeria, and 19 on YouTube Music Nigeria.

The album sets a new benchmark by dominating both Spotify and Apple Music Nigeria, simultaneously occupying all top 10 spots. This remarkable achievement makes Olamide the first Nigerian artiste to achieve such dominance across both platforms, leaving the audience impressed and intrigued.

Within its first week, it racked up over 24.2 million global streams on Spotify, topped charts in Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Liberia, and reached #2 on Apple Music Nigeria.

Tracks

A soft piano intro sets a contemplative tone with ‘Prelude’ featuring Fxrtune. Fxrtune’s reflective line, “I no dey find validation / I just dey chase my dream,” mirrors Olamide’s constant drive. This isn’t a return; it’s a statement from someone who never paused the hustle.

‘Hasibunallah’ is a spiritually rich track with warm saxophones and subtle percussion. Olamide leans into his faith with the line: “If God no do am, then e no fit happen,” reminding us that destiny is the real architect of greatness.

On ‘Kai!’, he delivers mid-tempo swagger over jazzy horns: “Nothing is carved in stone / I’m feeling good / Came in a Porsche, left in a Lambo / African boy wey dey do magic.” Wizkid complements the vibe: “Na money dey stop long talk / Diamonds every new week.”

‘Indika’ channels Dr Dre’s smooth, confident energy with lyrics like: “keep it real, keep it fresh / Rise and grind by any means.” Olamide responds: “We bad and critical / Gbe’se wole bi ti Wells Fargo / Omo olope lonsope, ba mi ki Marco,” blending polish with street-savvy charm.

‘1 Shot’ is a minimalist blend of rap and melody showcasing Olamide’s refined lifestyle and lasting appeal. In ‘Billionaires Club’ with Wizkid and Darkoo, Olamide flexes longevity: “I’ve been a loose cannon since when I dey come up / I don turn OG for this fucking dungeon.”

Class act

With Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Young Jonn on ‘99’, the track celebrates survival. “I’m gonna party like ’99” captures the nostalgia of simpler times and the joy of making it through.

‘Hybrid’ mixes dance-lounge vibes with hustle themes. Olamide stays blunt: “Owo mi da?” The lyrics carry more urgency than celebration.

‘Luvaluvah’ is a tender confession wrapped in soul: “You be the apple of my eye, na heart robber.” Later, uncertainty surfaces: “Make our love no get accident / Luvaluvah mi, don’t you suffer me.”

‘Special’ ignites the party vibe, with lines like: “Ọrọbọkibọ kibọ / Shawty wan be my Juliet, she call me Romeo.” In ‘Duro’, he expresses unappreciative love, pleading: “I told you dúró, I said you don’t go / But baby ko’gbọràn.”

‘Rain’, with Popcaan, explores complicated love: “I cannot explain how joy mixes with pain.” Olamide reaffirms his respect for women: “Mi nuh fit joke with my woman, ’cause my mother na woman and my sister na woman.”

‘Paris’, driven by Fadi’s vocals, fantasises about a Parisian escape, with her lover as her light and “guitar.”

‘Free’ reflects the toll of the grind, with Muyeez singing: “Left you a letter, I’ll be back later.” Olamide and Seyi Vibez fuel the hustle with: “I was worried; I had no shoes / From Lagos to the UK.”

‘Ruba’ offers softness and surrender to love, while ‘Stronger’ with Boj addresses women prioritising happiness over loyalty. Olamide critiques the “bad girl” lifestyle with lines like: “Wey dey flex, wey dey put men for different cruise.”

‘Lalakipo’ is cheeky and slang-heavy, spinning advice into humour: “If your ex no fit lalakipo / Put the bill on me.” The closing lines are bold and provocative: “That shawty water back dey confuse me / Ikebe super, wey fit ja bo le.”

Conclusively, Olamidé’s album is a rich fusion of introspection, street wisdom, romantic vulnerability, and celebratory swagger. Though a few tracks toe the line between fun and controversy, the production is polished, and the lyrical depth spans hustle, faith, and love. He reasserts his place as both OG and innovator.

Rating: 7/10

