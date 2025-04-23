Nigerian singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia is back in the news this time for his political appointment by the governor of his state, Benue.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker has been in the spotlight over the past three months due to his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member.

On Wednesday, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State appointed the 49-year-old as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia appoints 2Baba Innocent Idibia as Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach!

Present at the announcement was 2Baba’s fiancée, Ms Osawaru, who wore a striking black outfit adorned with subtle bead detailing around her neck.

She was joined by members of Mr Alia’s cabinet, who applauded and cheered in response to the news of 2Baba’s appointment.

Praises

The governor commended 2Baba for his enduring contributions to the entertainment industry and humanitarian causes within and beyond.

Mr Alia also appreciated the singer’s continued support of his administration across multiple sectors.

He said, “Let me thank you very uniquely for supporting my administration and preparing me for 2027, and I feel it will not be out of place at all—because you are a guru of entertainment. Once you say 2Face, people start dancing, even without a song. So we are happy you’re here. We want to give you more responsibility on behalf of the state government and our very good people.

“Plus the ones you have been doing, because you can do some more and help us chart the way forward—to improve other people’s lives and gain more from your wisdom and advice. So I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a Technical Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment and Community Outreach.”

Background

Since announcing his separation from Annie, his wife of 12 years, in January, 2Baba has remained a trending topic.

Shortly after the announcement, he introduced Ms Osawaru as his new partner and proposed to her.

This newspaper reported that following the proposal, his family declared him missing on 14 February and filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS) to assist in locating him.

In the petition, signed by Wilson Anuge of Anuge, Anuge & Co., the family stated that 2Baba had neither been seen nor contacted since 10 February.

Despite being declared missing, 2Baba and his fiancée made several public appearances and revealed that their wedding is scheduled for September, although the exact date is yet to be disclosed.

However, this newspaper also reported that the singer publicly acknowledged the situation seven weeks after his family’s declaration for the first time.

He acknowledged he was declared missing time during his performance at comedian Acapella’s show, ‘Two Kings & A Guy’, held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

Commenting on the matter, he said he was searching for money to bail himself out from the ‘kidnapper’ who allegedly abducted him.

He said humorously, “Okay, you know what’s happening—allegedly I have been missing, I have been kidnapped. As we came for Acapella’s show—this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release.”

