Annie Macaulay-Idibia, the ex-wife of singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, has returned to social media two months after the singer announced their separation on his Instagram page.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 2Baba ended his 12-year marriage with Annie and, just sixteen days later, unveiled Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, as his fiancée.

Since then, Annie, who gained widespread recognition after appearing in the singer’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video in 2004, had remained absent online and in public—until Thursday.

Marking her return with a rebrand, she deleted all her Instagram posts and dropped ‘Idibia’ from her name.

The 40-year-old expressed gratitude to those who stood by her during the two months.

The alumna of the University of Lagos wrote: “To my family, my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world. God Bless you for the outpouring of love.

“I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favour. God Bless you all. Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay.”

Wedding

The mother of two’s return comes amid the wedding preparations of the 49-year-old singer and his lawmaker fiancée.

On Monday, while shopping with Ms Osawaru at entrepreneur Seyi ‘Seyivodi’ Adekunle’s boutique, the singer revealed that his wedding is scheduled for September.

In the video, Ms Osawaru was heard saying she was shopping for clothes for the House of Assembly plenary and her wedding.

In the video, one of the men in the boutique asked when 2Baba’s wedding was, and they all responded, ‘September.’

The singer’s wedding preparations with his lawmaker fiancée come amid his family declaring him missing and filing a petition with the State Security Service (SSS) for assistance.

This newspaper reported that he had made several public appearances with Ms Osawaru since the missing declaration.

The most notable were at Senator Ita Giwa’s 79th birthday and at Ms Osawaru’s grandfather’s mansion—the Esama of Benin, Gabriel Igbinedion.

Despite appearances by 2Baba and Ms Osawaru, neither his family nor the SSS has confirmed finding him.

Reactions

Meanwhile, Ms Annie’s return to social media has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

Here are some of their responses.

Background

2Baba and Annie’s relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that blossomed into love.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008.

On Valentine’s Day in 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in Lagos, and they had a private wedding the same year.

This was followed by a grand white wedding in Dubai on March 23, 2013. The following year, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Their marriage faced challenges, mainly due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite periods of tension and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and remaining one of Nigeria’s most celebrated celebrity couples.

