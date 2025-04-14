Gospel singer Mirobed David has released a soul-lifting anthem titled “YOU REIGN.” The talented singer says it’s not just another gospel track but a divine encounter captured in melody.

With its unique blend of soul, gospel, and contemporary sounds, ‘YOU REIGN’ is a timeless reminder of God’s unshakable authority. He says hope, healing, and heaven are all rolled into the soul-moving track.

Hailing from Urue Offong Oruko LGA in Akwa Ibom State but born in Kaduna, Mirobed is a vocal powerhouse, a music director, a gifted songwriter, a realtor, an event compere, and a passionate believer. His music often carries the flavour of his roots—his dialect, cultural attire, and soul.

He began singing at just 8 years old, and by 14, he was already leading the children’s choir at Assemblies of God, Afaha Oku, Uyo. Since 2006, he’s blazed through Nigeria’s gospel space—lifting voices, building choirs, and mentoring the next generation of talent.

His journey has been marked by numerous achievements, including being the music director of the Akwa Ibom State Choir, which, under the leadership of l Godswill Akpabio, made history by entering the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest choral group.

YOU REIGN

He says a season of deep personal darkness gave birth to YOU REIGN.

“In 2021, I hit rock bottom emotionally. I begged God for death. But in one of those broken moments, I found myself singing. A new melody. A sound I had never heard before. That song pulled me out. It gave me life again. YOU REIGN was heaven’s answer to my pain,” shares Mirobed.

“YOU REIGN” is a timeless reminder of God’s unshakable authority—even in our lowest valleys. It’s worship wrapped in vulnerability—a song that literally saved its creator—and now seeks to heal others, offering a beacon of hope amid despair.

Production credit

The single is masterfully produced by Kriz Flib (Christopher Feli), one of Akwa Ibom’s finest producers. He adds, “Credit to Uwemedimo Essien on the bass, Solomon Friday on the keyboard and synths, Levi Jr on the second board and pads, then Ukeme Pulse on the drums’’.

He has also coached and directed several music talent competitions and choirs, including GAG Hunt and Revive of The Expressions Place (CGMI).

His previous singles—God Said No, Big God, Pinorrh, and Victory—have revealed new facets of his musical depth. But YOU REIGN, he says, is special. It’s personal. It’s a worship warrior’s anthem.

Zero label

Despite his gospel roots, Mirobed refuses to be boxed in.

“I sing it all—jazz, soul, classical, contemporary, praise. The Nigerian music industry needs to stop caging talent. Let the music breathe again,” he says.

Inspired by industry greats like Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Kirk Franklin, Kim Burrell, and Karen Clark Sheard, Mirobed dreams of collaborations that fuse excellence, anointing, and authenticity.

Dream Collaborations? He says. “Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo—these are voices I deeply admire. To someday share a studio or stage with them would be a dream.”

Stream “YOU REIGN” here

