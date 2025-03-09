Popular Nigerian artiste, singer and songwriter Chidinma Ekile, formerly known as Ms Kedike, has officially unveiled her newest gospel album, “The Road Best Travelled”.
It’s her third gospel album; the previous ones are ‘New Season’, an EP, and ‘Psalm 16’, which featured collaborations with KS Bloom, Indira, and Buchi.
She made her gospel debut in 2021 under EeZee Conceptz Global with the single ‘Jehovah Overdo.’
The 34-year-old eccentric musician shared the news on Instagram.
The album tracks are Victory, Jesus, Testimony, T.Y.P., Baba, Ago, No Pressure, Applaudise ft Grace Jocktane, and Brandnew.
She said, “This album is a reflection of the journey God has taken me through – a path of faith, trust, and divine direction. Each song carries a message of hope and encouragement, and I pray that everyone who listens finds strength and reassurance in God’s plan for their lives.”
The project features a blend of contemporary gospel sounds with an Afrocentric influence and her unique style as its signature. The album is a nine-track album.
Chidinma’s latest project takes listeners on an inspiring journey of faith, reflection, and celebration.
In 2021, her transition from secular to gospel music shocked many of her fans worldwide, but Chidinma has remained unwavering in her commitment to ministering through music.
Chidinma first gained popularity after winning the 2010s Project Fame West Africa.
EeZee Tee, TruKordz, BME, Elijah Adekunle, CJ OBassey and Reverb produce the album.
