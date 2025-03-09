Today, reports of Senator Godwill Akpabio’s reaction to Natasha Akpoti’s sexual harassment allegations made headlines.
Punch reported, “Natasha, Akpabio Trade Words as Senate Fights for Reputation.”
Tribune reported under the headlines “Akpabio blows hot; No going back on Natasha’s suspension.”
|
“Akpabio: Natasha’s sexual harassment allegations traumatised me, Senate,” The Nation reported.
“We are traumatised by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says Akpabio,” This Day reported.
Meanwhile, The Matrix reported that “PDP Accuses Akpabio Of Smear Campaign” over an alleged 700bn fraud.
“Atiku Dismisses Defection Rumors, Reaffirms Loyalty To PDP,” another Matrix headline read.
Leadership reported that “National Population: Birth Rates Fluctuate Across States In 3 Years.”
According to Daily Monitor, “Court orders IGP to produce ex-Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari or face contempt charges.”
The Independent newspaper said, “Stakeholders Slam Northern Govs Over Ramadan Holiday For Public Schools.”
The Daily Times also said, “Tinubu is in policy somersault.”
Vanguard reported, “TINUBU TAX: NLC, Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze, 196 others flood NASS with memoranda.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999