Grammy Award-winning global icon Burna Boy has officially released his latest single, Update.

The track seamlessly blends his signature Afrofusion sound with a fresh take on the iconic Back to Life by British R&B band Soul II Soul.

Soul II Soul won their first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal with the song in 1990.

Burna Boy’s ‘Update’ was produced by P2J.

Fans eagerly anticipated the song, which gained massive attention when DJ Cuppy sent social media into a frenzy with a cryptic teaser just a day before its release.

On Thursday, she shared a clip playing the opening of Back to Life alongside the intriguing caption: “This classic is about to get a major update. Stay tuned.”

With speculation reaching a fever pitch, the official release of Update now delivers on the hype, showcasing Burna Boy’s ability to reinvent timeless classics while staying true to his unique artistry

Following a record-breaking year that saw him sell out stadiums worldwide, including the London Stadium and Paris’ Accor Arena, Burna Boy continues to push music boundaries.

This release marks another milestone in his No Sign of Weakness era, reinforcing his dominance on the global music stage.

