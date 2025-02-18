Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is set to perform at the 2025 Wireless Festival.

This will mark his third performance at the prestigious event. On the final night, he will perform alongside reggae icon Vybz Kartel on an explosive end to the three three-day.

Wireless Festival is an annual rap and hip-hop music festival in London, England, United Kingdom, owned and managed by Live Nation.

Debuting in 2005, the festival’s earlier years primarily featured rock and pop artists; since the 2010s, the focus has shifted largely towards hip-hop and other genres; for example, urban contemporary music.

This year, Drake will headline the show as they celebrate the 20th anniversary from 11 to 13 July, which has been slated for the event’s celebration at Finsbury Park, London.

Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor and “The Mandem” are the other top acts expected to perform at the event, though other acts are still likely to be announced.

Burna Boy made his debut at the Wireless Festival in 2020. Returning in 2022, he became the most sought-after African artiste on the global stage.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Several Nigerian artistes have left their mark on the Wireless Festival stage with electrifying performances. DBanj in 2012 and Davido in 2018, Tiwa Savage (2019), Ayra Starr, and Fireboy DML (2022), Asake, Shallipopi, Ruger (2024), and Rema (2022, 2024) have all performed at the festival.

In 2014, Drake had his last headlining show on the Wireless Festival’s stage. In 2018, he had a firm relationship with the show.

He also made a surprise entrance with UK rapper Giggs, stepping in for DJ Khaled, who pulled back from the show due to travel issues.

Burna Boy and Drake sharing the spotlight at the Wireless Festival 2025 sets the tone for an unforgettable experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

