The Sokoto State government has released N30 million as part of its commitment to sustain the provision of family planning commodities and services across the state.
The Executive Secretary of Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SSHCDA), Larai Tambuwal, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.
Ms Tambuwal commended all stakeholders for the achievement, stressing that the release of funding is a sequel to the establishment of a dedicated family planning fund and budget announced by the governor in 2024.
She said the effort is to support the current family planning and last mile distribution infrastructure in recognition of the social, economic and development challenges faced by the state.
|
The Executive Secretary noted that it is a significant step toward advancing family planning initiatives after the joint unveiling of the National Guidelines for State-Funded Procurement of Family Planning Commodities by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Sokoto state government.
She noted that the creation of a family planning technical working group would continue to guide the coordination of stakeholders.
In a separate interview, Gloria Enueze, UNFPA’s programme officer for Sokoto state, said the approval of the cash backing is in line with UNFPA Nigeria’s recommendation for the creation of a distinct budget line for Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) activities at the state level.
Ms Enueze said the suggestion for allocating one per cent of the annual health budget is to ensure cash backing for the procurement of family planning commodities.
According to her, this will enable the health and development benefits of family planning to be accessible at the state and national levels.
She explained that the investment would help in ensuring continuous availability of contraceptives, enabling individuals and families to make informed choices about their reproductive health.
READ ALSO: USAID’s suspension disrupts family planning services in Nigerian state – Official
“This milestone aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chain systems, enhance service delivery, and improve health outcomes across the state,” she said.
“As a strong advocate for commodity security, I commend this proactive step and look forward to sustained funding for family planning programmes.”
She said this collaborative effort sets the stage for a more robust and accessible family planning framework in
Sokoto state, aiming to positively impact the health and well-being of its residents.
She thanked all stakeholders working tirelessly to advance access to quality reproductive health services in Sokoto State, urging them to sustain the efforts to make a difference in the society.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999