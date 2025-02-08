Nigerian Afropop star Rema blends nostalgia and modern sound with his latest single, ‘Baby (Is It a Crime).’

The track samples Sade Adu’s 1985 hit, fusing classic soul with Afrobeats, making it one of 2025’s most anticipated releases in the first quarter.

Rema teased the song in November 2024, exciting fans with Instagram and X snippets. UK rapper J Hus even hinted at a guest verse, but Rema’s silence fuelled speculation about clearance issues with Sade’s team.

On 30 January, he finally broke the suspense, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the music video. A day later, he previewed the song at the Donavan Yard festival in Los Angeles, further building hype after being spotted at Amoeba Music, reportedly buying Sade’s ‘Promise’ album, which features ‘Is It a Crime’.

Finally, on Friday, ‘Baby (Is It a Crime)’ dropped, accompanied by a stunning music video directed by Salomé Gomiz-Trezise.

Lyrics review

Sampling a legend like Sade is no small feat, yet Rema confidently reimagines Is It a Crime, blending sultry nostalgia with his signature sound.

The track starts with Sade’s unmistakable voice, her haunting question—“Is it a crime?”—piercing through a crackling, vintage filter. Then, P.Priime’s production kicks in with crisp Afrobeats percussion, ushering in Rema’s velvety thrill.

The 24-year-old’s lyrics exude confidence, flirtation, and vulnerability. The singer oscillates between poetic seduction and streetwise bravado, using Nigerian pidgin and Yoruba to craft a more personal, rhythmic cadence.

The track’s sensual energy shines as Rema blends attraction with his ‘bad boy’ charm, keeping it playful yet captivating.

The chorus sets the tone: “Baby, súnmọ́ mí / You know say you match my steeze / You know I’m a G”. Rema urges the woman to come closer, assuring her he’s accurate and free of drama. As the mood shifts with “shayo” (alcohol), he wants her to enjoy the moment without worries.

In the first verse, he promises to always be there for her, balancing his “bad boy” side with a more private, caring nature. The line “Baby, anytime you need me, I dey available” shows his commitment to her.

In verse two, Rema expresses his deep admiration, comparing her to a weapon to show how mesmerised he is, highlighting his obsession. In verse three, the singer’s love becomes more extravagant, promising luxury gifts like a Birkin bag and an Audemars Piguet watch. The line “Your case dey above the law” suggests she’s so special that she’s beyond rules or limits.

As the song progresses, Rema moves from deep yearning to lavish admiration, using luxury symbols like Birkin and Audemars Piguet to blend love with status, mirroring modern youth culture’s obsession with social media and wealth.

Visual Aesthetic: A Nod to the ‘90s

The accompanying music video leans into a fine ‘90s aesthetic, starkly contrasting the futuristic themes and style of Rema’s ‘HEIS’ album. The ‘Baby (Is It a Crime)’ opening scene features Rema shrouded in smoke, flipping open an old-fashioned phone to call his love interest.

Clad in a fur jacket, he exudes effortless cool as he navigates a neon-lit club, where fleeting encounters with various women only fuel the pursuit of his dark-skinned muse.

One of the video’s most striking moments comes when Rema cruises through the city in a bouncing red vintage car, a nostalgic visual reminiscent of classic R&B videos. As the track reaches its climax, he and his love interest embrace, sealing their connection with a passionate cuddle and kiss—a cinematic parallel to the longing and intensity found in Sade’s original song.

Sade vs. Rema: Tale of Two Eras

To fully appreciate Rema’s reinterpretation, it’s essential to revisit the story behind Sade’s Is It a Crime? The song, a follow-up to The Sweetest Taboo, narrates the aftermath of a love gone wrong.

In the original music video, Sade’s love interest, Temor, wanders the streets of New York, searching for her after their breakup. The narrative, filled with melancholy and raw emotion, contrasts sharply with Rema’s take, which leans towards playful desire and confident pursuit.

Where Sade’s version delves into heartbreak and longing, Rema’s flips the script—he isn’t mourning love; he’s asserting his claim to it. While Sade questions the legitimacy of her feelings, Rema operates with certainty, reaffirming his presence in his lover’s life.

Verdict

There is no doubt that Rema refuses to be boxed in, constantly reinventing himself. ‘Baby (Is It a Crime)’ isn’t just a song—it’s a statement, blending nostalgia with his signature sound. By reimagining Sade’s classic, he bridges eras, making the old feel new while keeping it undeniably Rema. With its rhythm and daring approach—one thing is sure—Rema knows how to get people talking, and in music, conversation is just as powerful as melody.

‘Baby (Is It a Crime)’ is rated 6/10.

Watch Rema’s video below.

More Pictures:

