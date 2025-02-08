The founder of Christ Embassy, Christian ‘Pastor Chris’ Oyakhilome, has revealed why some popular gospel singers left his church.

The president of LoveWorld Incorporated, a Christian ministry based in Lagos, disclosed this during Season 11, Phase 2 of ‘Your LoveWorld’, held from 5 to 7 February and uploaded on the church’s YouTube page on Friday.

The 61-year-old’s revelation followed ongoing speculations surrounding the departures of renowned gospel artistes such as Osinachi ‘Sinach’ Egbu, Joe Praize, Frank Edwards, Emmanuel ‘Eben’ Benjamin, and others from the church.

The author and televangelist, who did not mention the singers’ names, stated that he let them go because they were not fulfilling the mission God ordained for Christians.

The Edo-born Pastor said: “Everything changed—the music in the church became worldly, and instead of worshipping God, they danced and celebrated themselves. How many of those singers were soul winners? They were not soul winners. They would lead praise in the church, but when it was time for prayer, they would leave to perform in another church. They were professionals making money from the church, charging for their singing while pretending to minister to God.

“Many pastors didn’t realise that this was how the world was creeping into the church, and instead of stopping it, they helped to celebrate them. At first, I also celebrated them. But when I changed, they refused to change with me. I had to let them go because God was getting my attention, telling me this wasn’t the right path. I returned and told them that if anyone had celebrated them, I did. But now, the Lord asks us to do the right thing.”

Wrong direction

Additionally, the author of Rhapsody of Realities emphasised that gospel singers were not committed to evangelism, which he stated was a key expectation for those serving God.

Mr Oyakhilome, who stressed that beyond musical talent, commitment to God’s work is paramount, said, “I showed them the right way through Scripture, but by then, they had become too popular and were making money—not even big money—because they don’t truly understand wealth.

“Yet, the little money they were making was too attractive, and their hearts became overcharged. They didn’t want to follow me in the direction God was leading us, so they chose a different path. I hope they repent because I warned them they were heading in the wrong direction. The same churches that are inviting them now will one day stop once those churches also repent and start doing the right thing.”

Worship leaders

Furthermore, he added that many gospel singers had strayed from God’s work by referring to themselves as ‘worship leaders.’

He stated that before those gospel singers left, he warned them that their ways and actions were not of God, emphasising that he also admonished them on what faithful ministry should look like.

“Those who move from one place to another, parading themselves as worship leaders, follow a false path. There is no such thing as a worship leader ministry—Satan was the only one who had that role, and God fired him.

“True praise happens in the house of God, not through ‘Minister So-and-So’ travelling from place to place, collecting money to minister and claiming to be called. Stop paying them and see what happens—their so-called ministry will retire quickly. So, let us follow the things of the Spirit as the Bible teaches us”, he noted.

Mr Oyakhilome last made headlines when a video of him claiming to have resurrected 50 people went viral in Nigeria.

