South African singer Tyla defeated Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems to win two Afrobeats categories at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, which was held on Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The singer won “Top Afrobeats Song” for her hit track “Water” and also clinched the title of Top Afrobeats Artist”, triumphing among her eight nominations.
Tyla has been on a roll since the start of the year, dominating the Afrobeats category on the international awards and beating Nigerian music stars to the crown.
In September, the South African rising star was announced the winner of “Best Afrobeats” Music Video at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with her hit song “Water” beating Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Tems to the top spot.
|
Tyla’s debut single, Water, has earned her several awards, including the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in February 2024.
Meanwhile, Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won the Billboard Music Awards, the most decorated artiste in the award’s history.
She bagged ten awards at the ceremony, including ‘Top Artist’, ‘Top Billboard 200 Album’, and ‘Top Hot 100 Songwriter’, against her 16 nominations.
Full List of Winners
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan (Winner)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen (Winner)
Top Female Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift (Winner)
SZA
Top Duo/Group
blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida (Winner)
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift (Winner)
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff (Winner)
Zach Bryan
Daniel Nigro
Finneas O’Connell
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift (Winner)
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift (Winner)
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey (Winner)
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA (Winner)
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman (Winner)
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Muni Long
SZA (Winner)
Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
Chris Brown
Bruno Mars (Winner)
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake (Winner)
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake (Winner)
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat (Winner)
GloRilla
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott (Winner)
$uicideboy$
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (Winner)
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (Winner)
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G (Winner)
Shakira
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida (Winner)
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Luis Miguel (Winner)
Top Global K-Pop Artist
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids (Winner)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
ENHYPEN
SEVENTEEN (Winner)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé
The Chainsmokers
Charli XCX (Winner)
Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris
Top Billboard 200 Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Drake, For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department (Winner)
Top Soundtrack
Hazbin Hotel: Season One
Trolls: Band Together (Winner)
Twisters: The Album
Wish
Wonka
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11 (Winner)
Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Tyla, Tyla
Top Rap Album
21 Savage, American dream
Drake, For All the Dogs (Winner)
Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Rod Wave, Nostalgia
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana (Winner)
Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Jung Kook, GOLDEN (Winner)
Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids, ATE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX, BRAT (Winner)
Jungle, Volcano
Odetari, XIII SORROWS
Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other
John Summit, Comfort in Chaos
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control” (Winner)
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (Winner)
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Radio Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control” (Winner)
Top Selling Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (Winner)
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Collaboration
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” (Winner)
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”
Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” (Winner)
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” (Winner)
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Tate McRae “Greedy”
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top R&B Song
4batz feat. Drake “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”
Muni Long’s “Made for Me”
Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” (Winner)
SZA “Saturn”
Tyla “Water”
Top Rap Song
Doja Cat “Agora Hills”
Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me”
Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (Winner)
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Dua Lipa “Houdini” (Winner)
Dua Lipa “Illusion”
Kenya Grace “Strangers”
Ariana Grande “Yes, and?”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
