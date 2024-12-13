South African singer Tyla defeated Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems to win two Afrobeats categories at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, which was held on Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The singer won “Top Afrobeats Song” for her hit track “Water” and also clinched the title of Top Afrobeats Artist”, triumphing among her eight nominations.

Tyla has been on a roll since the start of the year, dominating the Afrobeats category on the international awards and beating Nigerian music stars to the crown.

In September, the South African rising star was announced the winner of “Best Afrobeats” Music Video at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with her hit song “Water” beating Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Tems to the top spot.

Tyla’s debut single, Water, has earned her several awards, including the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won the Billboard Music Awards, the most decorated artiste in the award’s history.

She bagged ten awards at the ceremony, including ‘Top Artist’, ‘Top Billboard 200 Album’, and ‘Top Hot 100 Songwriter’, against her 16 nominations.

Full List of Winners

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan (Winner)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift (Winner)

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida (Winner)

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift (Winner)

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff (Winner)

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift (Winner)

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey (Winner)

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA (Winner)

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman (Winner)

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA (Winner)

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars (Winner)

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake (Winner)

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake (Winner)

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat (Winner)

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott (Winner)

$uicideboy$

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (Winner)

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (Winner)

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G (Winner)

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida (Winner)

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel (Winner)

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids (Winner)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN (Winner)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX (Winner)

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department (Winner)

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together (Winner)

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11 (Winner)

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage, American dream

Drake, For All the Dogs (Winner)

Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana (Winner)

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN (Winner)

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, ATE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX, BRAT (Winner)

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control” (Winner)

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (Winner)

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims, “Lose Control” (Winner)

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (Winner)

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” (Winner)

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” (Winner)

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things” (Winner)

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Tate McRae “Greedy”

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer”

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top R&B Song

4batz feat. Drake “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”

Muni Long’s “Made for Me”

Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” (Winner)

SZA “Saturn”

Tyla “Water”

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat “Agora Hills”

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me”

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (Winner)

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa “Houdini” (Winner)

Dua Lipa “Illusion”

Kenya Grace “Strangers”

Ariana Grande “Yes, and?”

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

