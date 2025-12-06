The Board of Trustees of the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) has unveiled a book celebrating the career of former Petroleum Minister, civil servant, and economist Philip Asiodu, highlighting his years in public service and advocating for integrity and good governance.

The book, authored by Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, features a foreword by Yakubu Gowon, former Head of State of Nigeria.

The ‘Hallmarks of Labour’ series chronicles the achievements of Nigeria’s contemporary nation-builders, highlighting individuals who have dedicated their adult lives to the service of their fatherland.

The latest edition celebrates the life and career of Philip Asiodu, the former Permanent Secretary under Gowon’s regime, which reflects on his decades of service and contributions to Nigeria’s civil service and nation-building efforts.

The book was officially launched in Lagos on Wednesday, with national icons and top government officials in attendance to honour Mr Asiodu’s enduring legacy and remarkable public service career.

Phillip Chukwuedo Asiodu

Mr Asiodu, celebrated as one of the first-generation post-independence bureaucrats who shaped Nigeria’s administrative foundation, received glowing tributes from top government officials and statesmen.

He is one of Nigeria’s post-independence civil servants and a member of General Gowon’s legendary “Super Permanent Secretaries.”

The former petroleum minister is widely regarded as a walking encyclopedia of Nigeria’s history and governance. He helped lay the administrative foundation of modern Nigeria.

In his brief remarks at the book launch, Mr Asiodu expressed gratitude to the audience, especially elderly attendees who honoured the event. He also expressed his hope for an era of good governance in the country.

“I am very grateful to all for attending this event, especially those of you who are 90 years and above. It’s not usual to have such a great statement from one person. We all pray that Nigeria will return to good governance,” he said.

Yakubu Gowon

Speaking at the book launch, the Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, who chaired the ceremony, paid a heartfelt tribute to the civil servant, whom the former Head of State regarded as a longtime colleague and a patriotic pillar of Nigeria’s public service.

Mr Gowon stated that Mr Asiodu’s commitment went beyond national values, explaining that the economist also contributed to humanity through the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation, which Asiodu established.

“It is great to honour a very good friend, colleague, and patriotic Nigerian for his outstanding contributions to the foundation and Nigeria as a whole.

“Through his services and foundations, he has continued to work assiduously to achieve his vision of creating a society where the younger generation is imbued with values of integrity, empathy, and selflessness,” Mr Gowon said.

Recalling their early interactions while in service, Mr Gowon hailed Mr Asiodu’s efficiency and impartiality in the course of his service to the country while in office.

The former head of state also cited the book economist’s courage in difficult times, emphasising Mr Asiodu’s commitment to Nigeria through his service to the country.

“I once asked his colleague, ‘Who is this contagious young man?’ but I didn’t mean that in a negative way, but to reflect my quiet admiration of his efficiency and impartiality at giving his best to get the best results.

“He, with his fellow permanent secretaries, put their lives at risk by insisting on seeing me at a dangerous time shortly after the coup of July 1966 to primarily plead with me to put an end to the uncertainty in leadership of Nigeria; he remained deeply committed to Nigeria,” Mr Gowon said.

Custodian of policy wisdom

Speaking as the special guest of honour, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori praised Mr Asiodu’s legacy in public administration, describing him as a model of integrity and national service.

He noted that Mr Asiodu’s profound influence helped define key economic and administrative structures that guided Nigeria through critical nation-building phases. The Delta state governor added that Mr Asiodu’s policy mind remains essential for present and future leaders.

“His policy foresight remains a touchstone for scholars and practitioners seeking clarity in governance and development.

“At a time when public service is often measured by materiality or influence, his Honourable Asiodu stands as a reminder that all of us, disciplined, have the courtesy of timeless lectures,” Mr Oborevwori said.

The governor said Mr Asiodu challenges current leaders to improve their service and strive to go beyond personal interests for the betterment of the country.

“He challenges all of us in public office to rise above personal interests and to dedicate ourselves wholly to the progress of our people.

“At 91, his Honourable Asiodu remains a touring figure whose wisdom, integrity, and devotion to Nigeria continue to shine brightly,” the Delta state governor said.

Economic policy

In a similar vein, Nigeria’s Head of Service, Esther Walson-Jack, praised Asiodu’s intellectual impact on Nigeria’s governance frameworks, noting the former petroleum minister’s role in shaping Nigeria’s economic direction.

“He is known for his courage, clarity of thought, and unshakeable commitment to the unity and progress of our nation. His work has helped shape the foundation of Nigeria’s economic policy framework, and his contributions continue to inform national discourse to this day.

“It aligns with our ongoing efforts to reposition the civil service in line with the values of integrity, professionalism, accountability, patriotism, and excellence,” Ms Walson-Jack added.

The Hallmarks of Labour’s reviewer, Goke Adegoroye, also a former permanent secretary, explained that the book is far more than a biography; instead, it is a deep intellectual archive of Mr Asiodu’s thoughts.