Hundreds of students, industry professionals, and government officials converged on Yaba College of Technology over the weekend as the Lagos State Government partnered with the Black History and Lifestyle Awards (BHLA) to launch Youth in Creativity 1.0.

The latter is an empowerment and mentorship programme designed to equip young Lagosians with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy.

The initiative featured hands-on workshops, panel sessions, mentorship clinics, and empowerment giveaways designed to help participants build sustainable careers across fashion, digital content, beauty, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The program aims to equip participants with the skills, mentorship, and inspiration necessary to thrive in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving creative economy.

Youth in Creativity 1.0

The programme, organised by entrepreneur Folashade Balogun under the Black History and Lifestyle Awards (BHLA) platform, offered a mix of workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, and empowerment giveaways.

With creativity now one of the most valuable global skills, spanning digital content, media, fashion, design, tech, and storytelling, the initiative aimed to provide students with a platform to explore, develop, and express their creative abilities in meaningful ways.

Creativity, modern economy

In her keynote, Ms Balogun emphasised that creativity is no longer a side hustle, but a driving force of the modern economy. She encouraged participants to dream boldly, learn fearlessly, and create relentlessly.

“When young people are given access, guidance, and support, they can build careers, start businesses, tell their stories, and shape the future of their communities, one idea, one skill, and one young mind at a time,” she said.

Moreover, the organisers emphasised that Youth in Creativity 1.0 is not only about inspiration but also about providing young people with the tools, mentorship, and networks to thrive in the creative economy.

“Creativity is a tool for transformation. Through this programme, we aim to make it possible for young Lagosians to pursue their passions, grow their skills, and contribute to shaping a brighter, more innovative future,” Ms Balogun said.

At the event, Lagos State Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde urged students to embrace due process in their careers, start small, and remember that their future lies in their own hands.

Also, representing the governor, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, encouraged students to uphold integrity, embrace their youthful energy, and fully apply the lessons of the day.

The commissioner also applauded the organisers for involving the youth and reaffirmed Lagos State Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote youth development, social advancement, and gender equality.

Creative entrepreneurs

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Ibraheem Abdul, also addressed attendees, praising the college’s role in nurturing innovators and creative entrepreneurs.

At the creativity event, the participants engaged in practical sessions on fashion, digital content creation, beauty, tech, and entrepreneurship, and received empowerment packages including phones, beauty kits, hair styling tools, and sewing machines, resources aimed at equipping students to turn their ideas into sustainable ventures.

The initiative strengthens the connection between education, government, and the creative sector, showcasing a shared commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and skills development.

Youth in Creativity 1.0 is expected to become an annual programme, expanding opportunities for young creatives and fostering pathways for them to succeed locally and internationally.