Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is entering a phase where legislation alone will no longer be enough. After the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the country’s energy reform agenda is now being judged by execution: whether production can recover, whether gas can become a true industrial fuel, whether NNPC Limited can operate with commercial discipline, and whether investors can see enough regulatory certainty to commit fresh capital.

It is against this backdrop that Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola becomes relevant beyond Angola. Although not written specifically as a Nigerian policy text, the book offers useful lessons for Nigeria at a time when African oil producers are competing more aggressively for upstream investment, energy transition capital and domestic value creation.

Ayuk presents Angola as a resource-rich African country attempting to move beyond the familiar limitations of crude dependence. The book explores how petroleum wealth can become either a source of national leverage or a development trap depending on the quality of governance, regulatory clarity and institutional discipline surrounding the sector.

From resource ownership to reform credibility

One of the book’s strongest arguments is that African oil producers are now judged less by the size of their reserves and more by the credibility of their reform environment.

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Angola’s experience, as presented by Ayuk, shows that resource ownership is only the starting point. Investors increasingly seek clarity around licensing, fiscal terms, project timelines, dispute resolution and the commercial role of state-owned energy firms.

This is where the comparison with Nigeria becomes direct. The PIA created the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and NNPC Limited. But the long-term success of those institutions will depend on credibility, independence and operational efficiency.

Nigeria’s post-PIA challenge

Nigeria possesses many of the ingredients that should position it among the world’s most attractive energy markets: large crude oil reserves, vast gas deposits, deep industry experience and a sizeable domestic market.

Yet those advantages continue to be weakened by crude theft, production losses, infrastructure constraints, insecurity in producing areas, fiscal uncertainty and weak investor confidence.

Ayuk’s examination of Angola’s reforms reinforces a point Nigeria already understands but has struggled to fully implement: the real value of oil lies not in possession, but in conversion.

Reserves must become production. Production must become revenue. Revenue must become infrastructure, industrial capacity, jobs and citizen welfare.

That process requires more than legislation. It demands discipline across the petroleum value chain.

Gas is now the real reform frontier

Perhaps the strongest link between Angola’s experience and Nigeria’s current energy agenda is gas monetisation.

Ayuk’s discussion of Angola’s Natural Gas Law and Gas Monetisation Law highlights how the country is repositioning gas from a secondary petroleum by-product into a strategic economic resource.

That lesson carries significant relevance for Nigeria, which possesses far larger gas reserves but still struggles to convert them into reliable domestic and export value.

Nigeria has repeatedly described gas as both its transition fuel and industrialisation fuel. It has promoted the “Decade of Gas” initiative as a national priority. But slogans alone are no longer sufficient.

The book makes clear that gas policy cannot succeed without a commercial framework capable of supporting investor confidence. Gas cannot drive industrialisation where infrastructure remains weak, contracts uncertain and supply unreliable.

Africa’s investment competition is changing

Another important theme emerging from the book is that Nigeria must now view itself within a far more competitive African investment landscape.

Angola’s Permanent Offer Regime, which allows oil and gas blocks to remain continuously available outside conventional bid rounds, reflects a more flexible approach to attracting upstream capital.

The implication for Nigeria is significant because global energy investment has become increasingly selective.

Nigeria is no longer competing solely on the strength of its history as a major producer. Countries such as Angola and Namibia are actively repositioning themselves with faster licensing processes, clearer exploration pathways and more attractive investment narratives.

This means Nigeria’s bid rounds, licensing procedures and project approvals must become faster, cleaner and commercially compelling.

In today’s market, capital does not wait indefinitely for slow jurisdictions.

Local content beyond participation

Ayuk’s discussion of local content also raises important questions for Nigeria.

Nigeria has made notable progress through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), while indigenous participation across upstream operations, logistics, fabrication and oilfield services has expanded considerably.

However, the next phase of local content must be judged not merely by participation but by competitiveness and productivity.

The real question is whether local content policies are producing companies capable of delivering complex projects, deploying technology, raising finance and competing beyond protected domestic markets.

Ayuk’s Angola narrative reframes local content as an industrial policy question rather than merely a political one.

Refining and value capture

The refining debate is another area where Angola’s experience intersects with Nigeria’s reality.

For decades, Nigeria represented one of Africa’s biggest petroleum contradictions: a major crude producer dependent on imported refined products.

The emergence of the Dangote Refinery has altered that conversation, but it has not eliminated the need for broader downstream reform.

The book reinforces a growing continental lesson: crude-producing countries lose significant value when they export raw barrels only to import finished products.

Energy transition and African realities

Ayuk’s book also contributes to the ongoing debate around energy transition from an African development perspective.

The argument is not that Africa should ignore climate concerns or reject cleaner energy. Rather, African countries should not be pressured into transition pathways that disregard energy poverty, industrialisation needs and the continent’s right to utilise its natural resources responsibly.

That perspective resonates strongly with Nigeria’s realities.

Oil and gas remain central to Nigeria’s fiscal revenue, foreign exchange earnings, gas-fired electricity generation, fertiliser production, transport and industrial activity.

The practical policy challenge is therefore not whether Nigeria should abandon hydrocarbons immediately, but how it can use them more intelligently while reducing emissions, expanding gas utilisation and supporting economic diversification.

Execution remains the real test

One of the book’s most important underlying cautions is that reforms must ultimately be measured by outcomes rather than policy rhetoric.

The same questions raised about Angola apply equally to Nigeria: Will reforms survive political cycles? Will gas monetisation create industrial value? Will local content produce globally competitive companies? Will ordinary citizens feel the benefits of petroleum reform?

For Nigeria, the PIA represented an important milestone, but implementation remains the true reform test.

NNPC Limited must demonstrate commercial discipline. Regulators must show independence. Crude theft must decline. Gas projects must accelerate. Host communities must see measurable benefits.

Without execution, reform risks becoming another policy slogan.

Ultimately, Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola succeeds less as a conventional oil industry book and more as a broader reflection on how African petroleum economies can reposition themselves in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.

For investors, the message is clear: Nigeria’s energy opportunity remains significant, but its attractiveness will depend on implementation credibility.

For policymakers, the message is even more urgent: legislation alone cannot transform an energy sector. Execution can.

Tamara Ejewumi, a literary enthusiast writes from Lagos.