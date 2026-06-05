Nigerian-British author and gender equality advocate Chinwe Enyinna will launch her new book, My Garden of Thorny Roses, at an invite-only soirée scheduled for Saturday at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together professionals from the legal, business, public health, and advocacy sectors to discuss healing, resilience, and personal transformation.

Actress and broadcaster Layole Oyatogun will host the event, featuring a fireside conversation between Ms Enyinna and the host on themes explored in the book.

Panel discussion

A panel session titled “Breaking the Stigma: Uncomfortable Conversations Women Have” will examine issues relating to mindset transformation, legal advocacy, and financial autonomy.

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Speakers include psychologist Lauretta Ogbum, executive coach Ehi Ade-Mabo, and legal practitioner Obianuju Okafor. The session will be moderated by Glory Edozien, founder of 9to5Chick and Ascent Club Global.

The programme will also feature reflections by entrepreneur Winihin Jemide and live readings from selected chapters of the book.

Guest readers include legal practitioner Chinyere Okorocha, performance strategist Abiola Salami and relationship counsellor Amaka Chika-Mbonu.

About the author

Ms Enyinna is a public health professional, registered nurse, and advocate against gender-based violence. She serves as the UK Country Chair of the Anti-GBV Wing of the G100 Club and is the founder of D’ Survivor Hub Nigeria.

The organisers say the initiative has supported more than 500 survivors of domestic abuse through trauma-informed healing and empowerment programmes.

The book’s themes come amid continued concern over gender-based violence in Nigeria. Premium Times previously reported that Lagos State recorded 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence between August 2024 and July 2025, with domestic violence accounting for 3,685 of those cases.

Speaking about the book, Ms Enyinna said she was motivated to write after hearing similar experiences from women who felt unable to speak openly about their situations.

“I realised my experience could help other women who quietly shared similar stories with me during conversations,” she said.

“Many of them felt trapped in silence. Writing this book became a responsibility. I wanted women to know they are not alone.”

Book readings

Selected chapters from the book will be read by legal practitioner Chinyere Okorocha, performance strategist Abiola Salami, and relationship counsellor Amaka Chika-Mbonu.

The event will conclude with a reception and book-signing session.

My Garden of Thorny Roses is available for purchase globally on Selar. The event will be held on Saturday at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.