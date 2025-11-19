Four books detailing the interpretation, compliance, and implementation of data privacy laws in Nigeria were unveiled on Tuesday at the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Delta State.

The publications are; Forms and Precedents in Data Privacy Law, A Glossary of Data Privacy and Data Protection, Compendium of Data Privacy Laws in Nigeria, and Readings in Data Privacy and Protection Law (A Bibliography).

They were presented alongside a new data protection website designed to provide access to scholarly articles, book extracts, templates, and drafting tools relevant to Nigeria’s privacy framework.

Authored by legal scholar and researcher, Pretty Edema, the unveiling ceremony was attended by professors and university administrators who discussed the state of data privacy protection in Nigeria.

Lukman Abdulrauf, who reviewed the books before the audience, stated that the publications bridge the gap created by the scarcity of local literature on Nigeria’s data protection framework.

Mr Abdulrauf, a visiting professor at the Freiburg Institute of Advanced Studies in Germany, noted that this lack of indigenous resources had previously forced many stakeholders to improvise compliance measures.

He explained that the practical nature of the books will now support clearer understanding and more effective implementation of data protection requirements in the country.

In her opening remarks, Ms Edema described data protection as an emerging field in Nigeria’s governance system.

“As a legal scholar, educator, and digital rights advocate, I have undertaken this project in response to Nigeria’s evolving digital governance landscape. Data protection remains an emerging field in Nigeria. Following the 2019 introduction of our first omnibus data privacy regulation, the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) of June 2023 significantly expanded our legal and institutional architecture for privacy protection nationwide,” she said.

Explaining the inspiration behind the book, she noted that although recent developments have provided some clarity, they have also exposed the need for structured guidance, practical tools, and accessible learning materials.

“While these developments have brought clarity, they have also revealed the urgent need for structured guidance, practical tools, and accessible learning materials.

Many institutions, practitioners, and students continue to grapple with questions of interpretation, compliance, and implementation. It is this gap that my publications and the accompanying website seek to address.

“Three major concerns shaped this work: the rising importance of digital rights in our data-driven world; the urgent need for Nigerian legal education to match global developments in privacy, cybersecurity, and information governance; and the desire to support young scholars navigating this new, technical, and often under-resourced field,” she added.

The four books

The books collectively provide structured, reliable, and accessible knowledge in data privacy and protection law.

The first book, Forms and Precedents in Data Privacy Law provides practical drafting templates, compliance tools, notices, policies, and agreements tailored to Nigeria’s regulatory landscape. Referencing the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2025 and the NDP-GAID 2025, it serves lawyers, corporate counsels, compliance officers, academics, researchers, and students.

The book represents more than a collection of templates, it is a comprehensive toolkit for legal excellence in Nigeria’s new data privacy protection era, combining practical knowledge with the scholarly rigor that Nigerian legal practice demands.

The second book, Glossary of Data Privacy and Protection contains definitions of 1,000 terms, concepts, abbreviations and terminologies in the data privacy and protection field. It is mainly to simply complex technical and legal language in the data privacy field.

It includes examples and references of usage for important terms in data privacy and data protection. It also references the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), and U.S. privacy laws like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in its analysis.

The third book, Compendium of Data Privacy and Protection in Nigeria, consolidates collection of Nigeria’s major data privacy laws, regulations, directives, and policy instruments.

The book includes notes on key sectoral laws such as the Freedom of Information Act (2011), Child’s Rights Act (2003), National Health Act (2004), Evidence Act (2022, as amended), Statistics Act (2007), among others. It offers quick access to Nigeria’s privacy regulatory framework and serves as an indispensable reference.

The fourth book, Readings in Data Privacy and Protection Law, provides a curated bibliography features 500 scholarly works, articles, policy papers, cases, and technical studies published in 2023 when the NDPA was enacted, up to the present.

It highlights foundational works, landmark cases, research on privacy-enhancing technologies, and analyses of emerging issues such as AI, big data, and cross-border data flows. Organised for both targeted and comprehensive research, it supports advanced scholarship in the field.