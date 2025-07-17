Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has announced the upcoming release of his much-anticipated memoir, Making It Big, scheduled to launch on 18 August.
Mr Otedola made the announcement in a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday, expressing excitement over the forthcoming publication which he described as a candid account of his journey through business and life.
“The lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path are almost ready for you,” the businessman wrote. “In these pages, I’ve shared the real stories – the moments of doubt, the breakthroughs, and the principles that guided me through it all.”
He added that Making It Big aims to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and visionaries across the world, by offering insight into the realities of navigating high-stakes business environments.
Mr Otedola, a former chairman of Forte Oil and founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, is widely recognised for his significant contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector. Over the years, he has also diversified into power generation and banking, and is known for his philanthropic activities, including generous donations to education and health initiatives.
Details about the publisher, the foreword writer, and locations for the official launch are yet to be disclosed.
The announcement of Making It Big adds Mr Otedola to the growing list of prominent Nigerian business leaders who have documented their professional experiences in memoir form, offering the public a rare glimpse into their decision-making processes, values, and business philosophies.
