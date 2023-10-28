As stated in my citation, I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. Therefore to commemorate my appointment as the Chancellor of the University today and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I hereby announce a scholarship donation to each returning student of the University and each new first year student of our University in the amount of N1 million each towards the 2023/2024 session school fees of each student.

Today, I stand before you as the newly inaugurated Chancellor of Augustine University. To God be the glory! I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude and humility and it is with immense honour that I accept this appointment.

I would like to take this moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to the proprietor of this prestigious institution, His Grace Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins. I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to the visioner, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, the chairman and members of the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council, and the entire university community for bestowing this appointment upon me.

Augustine University holds a special place in the realm of higher education. It is a place where knowledge is cultivated, where character is molded, and where dreams are nurtured. It is an institution that has consistently upheld the highest standards of academic excellence and moral values. To be entrusted with the role of Chancellor of such a distinguished Institution is both a privilege and a profound responsibility.

I wish to pay tribute to the immediate past Chancellor of our University, Rt Rev. Monsignor (Dr) John Aniagwu, a true colossus of our Archdiocese who has been chancellor from the inception of our University and who has left with me with very large shoes to fill. I am therefore acutely aware of the weight of this responsibility and the expectations that come with it. Rest assured that I am committed to upholding and advancing the values and vision that Augustine University represents. Indeed I had, in the past, been approached by several universities who wished to give me a similar appointment and I refused in view of my extremely busy schedule. I could however not refuse such an appointment from our Archbishop. Having accepted I intend to work for the advancement of the growth of our University to ensure that it is listed in the ranking charts amongst the top Universities in Nigeria and among the top Catholic Universities in the world.

Four years ago, I committed to build four blocks of the Engineering Faculty of this University at a then estimated cost of N2 billion. I made the pledge as I have always been committed to the development and economic empowerment of our youth through quality education. I did not dream then that I would be appointed Chancellor of the University. Now that I am Chancellor I intend to work with the University staff to ensure that the University and especially the Engineering Faculty becomes the centre of excellence in Nigeria. A centre that international students will also want to attend. The first building of the Engineering Faculty was completed at a cost of N670 million and blessed February this year. The design of Engineering building number two within the complex has been completed and the contract for its construction will soon be awarded with a completion date of December 2024.

For the new graduands, I say welcome to the new world of reality. Expectations are extremely high from your families and the society at large and you must not let them down.

In the journey of academic excellence, Augustine University has played a vital role in shaping your minds, honing your skills, and nurturing your aspirations. Among its many strengths, Augustine University has distinguished itself through its vibrant entrepreneurship programme and rich internship opportunities. These experiences have equipped you, our graduands, with the tools and mind set needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world beyond these academic walls. No doubt that you have acquired that spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial skills that will serve as the cornerstone of your future endeavours.

Today, I encourage you to embrace and never forget the knowledge you have gathered . Use it as a foundation to build your own path to success, and do not be content with seeking jobs alone — be the employers of labour this world needs. In a world that sometimes seems to prioritise job-seeking over job-creation, I challenge you to defy the norm like I did. Learn from the history of my life. Apply the principles of entrepreneurship, innovation, and diligence to create your own opportunities, to build your own colonies of success. Remember that the knowledge you have acquired here is not merely for personal gain but is a resource you can use to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In conclusion, my dear graduands, remember that your path may not always be smooth, but it is your determination, your resilience, that will propel you forward. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. That is what I did and I succeeded. Congratulations on your achievements, and always remember the words of St Augustine “ Pray as though everything depends on God. Work as though everything depends on you.” Congratulations graduands! Congratulations also to your parents and families!!

As stated in my citation I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. Therefore to commemorate my appointment as the Chancellor of the University today and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I hereby announce a scholarship donation to each returning student of the University and each new first year student of our University in the amount of N1 million each towards the 2023/2024 session school fees of each student. I am told that there are 500 returning students and about 250 new first year students making a total scholarships donation of N750 million (seven hundred and fifty million naira). I hope this donation assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time. I am depending on the Governing Council and the Management of the University for the efficient management of these funds.

I also donate N140 million towards the furnishing of the completed Engineering faculty building and a further N110 million towards the installation of street lights around the campus and a new standyby generating set. This makes a total donation of one billion naira to our university. This is in addition to my earlier pledge of N2 billion for the construction of the Engineering Faculty complex.

I hope this gesture will encourage our students to make us all proud by studying hard to be first class students who will eventually contribute positively to the growth of our nation.

I feel emotional as I make this speech today as this University was also my late father’s dream. I remember the Fund Raising Committee visiting my father several times when he was alive and also approaching me in 2008 for help in building the University. What they did not know and indeed no one knew at the time was that I was then bankrupt in Nigeria. I thank God Almighty for changing my fortune and for all that he has provided for me since then. I firmly believe that Almighty God has empowered me to help in the development of this University and to help the multitude of students of this University. I thank God for using me as an instrument to assist the Catholic Church and in particular our Archbishop in all the good works of the Archdiocese of Lagos in promoting quality education in Nigeria.

God bless Augustine University! God bless our country, Nigeria! God bless you all!

Thank you for listening.

Femi Otedola (CON) is the chancellor, Augustine University, Ilara Epe.

This is the text from of the address in the occasion of the fifth convocation ceremony of Augustine University, Ilara Epe, Lagos on Thursday, 26 October.

