The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said a transmission line trip at the Omotosho end of the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV line was the cause of a power outage that affected Lagos, Abuja, and Osogbo on Wednesday.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement Wednesday night said the incident occurred at 11:34 hours on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, electricity distribution companies announced that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 a.m.

However, in its statement the TCN said that the rest of the national grid remained unaffected, contrary to reports of a grid collapse.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to clarify that at 11:34 hours today, the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330kV transmission line tripped at the Omotosho end. At the time, the Benin-Egbin 330kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing.

“The tripping resulted in a cascaded outage affecting the Lagos, Abuja, and Osogbo axis. However all other parts of the grid remained unaffected, contrary to reports of a grid collapse in the media,” Ms Mbah said.

She said the line has been successfully restored, and normal power supply has been fully restored to the affected areas.

“We assure Nigerians of our commitment to efficient delivery of bulk power across the nation as we continue to implement measures to enhance the stability of the national grid,” she added.

