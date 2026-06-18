The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected Ihuoma Nneji’s bid to stop her arrest over alleged cyberstalking, criminal defamation and injurious falsehood.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice M.G. Umar held that the application lacked merit and affirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s powers to continue its investigation into the allegations against Ms Nneji.

The judge consequently declined to vacate the arrest warrant previously issued in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/627/25 at the request of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), directing the businesswoman to submit herself to law enforcement authorities to continue the investigations.

The ruling means the warrant remains valid and can be executed by the police.

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Ms Nneji is the daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of ABC Transport Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading long-distance transportation companies.

Background

The case stems from a petition filed by Abuja-based lawyer Henry Uzochukwu, who accused Ms Nneji of criminal defamation, injurious falsehood and cyberstalking.

Acting through the National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC), the police on 16 April 2025 declared Ms Nneji wanted, a development that generated significant public interest due to her status as the daughter of one of Nigeria’s most prominent transport entrepreneurs.

Following the police declaration, Ms Nneji publicly denied the allegations, insisting that investigators had not contacted her before being declared wanted.

She said she first learnt of the development through social media posts and news reports.

Dispute linked to failed wedding plans

Ms Nneji has maintained that her dispute with Mr Uzochukwu originated from the collapse of their planned marriage.

According to her, she ended the relationship and called off their wedding in August 2024, after which disagreements between both parties escalated into a series of legal and public confrontations.

She subsequently instituted a civil defamation suit against Mr Uzochukwu at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of orchestrating online attacks and damaging narratives against her reputation.

The controversy attracted wider public attention in September 2024 when social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, weighed in on the dispute through a series of online posts and videos. In the videos, he accused Ms Nneji of attempting to blackmail Mr Uzochukwu, a claim she rejected.