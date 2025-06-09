Grooming Endowment Trust (GET), through its Teachers Appreciation Programme (GETAP), has honoured twelve Nigerian teachers for their outstanding educational contributions.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, GET revealed that the teachers were honoured at the programme’s second edition of the educational contributions pool of applications following several rounds of review and interviews conducted by a qualified panel.

Each of the twelve teachers received a grant of N200,000.

The winning teachers are: Adeola Akinsulure (Omole Senior Grammar School, Lagos State), Shulammite Aremo (Surulere Senior Secondary School, Lagos State), Chiamaka Osueke (Government Science and Technical College, Bayelsa State), Emmanuel Momoh (Government Secondary School, Yashikira, Kwara State), Taiwo Alabi (Ikorodu Junior Grammar School, Lagos State), and Abraham Nogobiri (Federal Government College, Enugu State).

Others include Togbe Ganiyu (Owiwi Community Nursery and Primary School, Ogun State), Akeem Badru (St Michael R.C.M School, Ogun State), Uzomah Uzomah (Obeagu Community Secondary School, Ebonyi State), Blessing Akila (ECWA Secondary School, Benue State), Abu Sarah (Ohr Kyahim Academy, Kaduna State), and Osasumwen Erhabor (Anglican Girls Grammar School, Edo State).

The teachers appreciated the programme organisers and revealed how the funds will cover classroom supplies, teaching aids, and professional development.

Easing of personal, social professional challenges

Chikezie Ugwu, Operations Lead at GET, who spoke at the event, stated that GETAP is committed to enhancing the education sector by supporting those central to the learning process.

He also highlighted that the initiative aims to acknowledge the hard work and influence of teachers serving in disadvantaged areas, offering them vital financial assistance and empowerment.

Mr Ugwu emphasised that this support is intended to alleviate personal and professional difficulties, enabling teachers to concentrate fully on their core role of nurturing the next generation.

“Teachers are the backbone of our society, especially those who work tirelessly with limited resources. This initiative is our way of saying ‘thank you’ and ensuring they know their efforts do not go unnoticed,” said Mr Ugwu.

He emphasised that the initiative forms a key part of GET’s wider dedication to promoting fairness in education and backing teachers working directly in the classroom, offering hope for a brighter future in the education sector.

Founded in 2020, GET is an NGO that delivers financial assistance to various enterprises nationwide through multiple programmes.

Since its inception in 2020, the organisation has positively influenced millions of lives through grants that support long-term social projects in education, health, business, and community growth.

GET’s long-term goal is to continue expanding its reach and impact, fostering a more equitable and prosperous society through its various programmes.

