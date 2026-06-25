The Federal Government has formally handed over the management and operation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to Aero Alliance Limited under a public-private partnership arrangement, ending years of unsuccessful attempts to concession the facility.

The transfer was sealed on Thursday at a signing ceremony attended by government officials, aviation regulators, representatives of the concessionaire and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, described the development as a landmark achievement in the government’s efforts to modernise Nigeria’s airport infrastructure and attract private investment into the aviation sector.

According to him, plans to concession the airport had remained on the drawing board for nearly two decades before the current administration succeeded in bringing the project to fruition.

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“This concession plan has been on for about 20 years, but it has only become possible under the administration of President Bola Tinubu,” Mr Keyamo said.

He noted that investors had traditionally focused on airports in Lagos, Abuja and Kano, while facilities in Enugu and Port Harcourt attracted limited interest.

“Today, Enugu has been successfully concessioned, and Port Harcourt will also be handed over within the next few weeks,” he added.

The minister said the successful completion of the Enugu airport concession had already generated fresh investor interest, with bids being prepared for other airports across the country.

He also credited the Enugu State Governor for helping to drive the initiative, describing him as a key partner in the project.

“Governor Peter Mbah came into the office with a clear plan. He brought investors to the table, and we found in him the perfect partner for this project,” he stated.

The minister added that the concession aligns with the Federal Government’s broader aviation reform agenda aimed at improving operational efficiency, upgrading infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity.

Addressing concerns over the fate of airport workers, Mr Keyamo assured employees that their welfare would remain protected under the new arrangement.

He recalled that aviation unions initially opposed the concession programme and challenged it in court, but later withdrew their cases after engaging with government officials.

“I want to assure workers that they are protected. However, it will no longer be business as usual. This airport will now be privately managed with a strong focus on efficiency, accountability and service delivery,” he noted.

The minister urged Aero Alliance Limited to justify the confidence reposed in it, noting that the company’s performance would serve as a benchmark for future airport concessions in Nigeria.

Cargo Hub

Beyond passenger operations, Mr Keyamo disclosed that the Enugu State Government had signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a direct cargo route between Enugu and Guangzhou, China.

The proposed connection is expected to boost trade, logistics and investment opportunities in the South-east region.

Mr Mbah described the concession as a transformative project that aligns with his administration’s vision to position Enugu as a leading aviation, logistics, and investment hub in West Africa.

He said improved airport infrastructure would help unlock economic opportunities, stimulate trade and support the state’s broader development agenda.

The concession process received a major boost in July 2025 when the Federal Executive Council approved the full business case for the airport’s concession. The agreement was subsequently signed in January 2026.

Under the arrangement, Aero Alliance Limited will operate, maintain and upgrade the airport, while ownership of the facility remains with the Federal Government.

Officials say the partnership is expected to improve passenger experience, attract investment and support the long-term growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.