Zedvance Finance Limited, a leading non-bank financial institution has announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors as part of its commitment to strengthening corporate governance, driving sustainable growth, and value creation for its customers, partners, and stakeholders.

The newly appointed directors are Mrs Olaide Olusoji-Oke, appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director; Mr Joseph Adegunwa, appointed as a Non-Executive Director; and Mr Adegoke Orimolade, appointed as an Executive Director subject to regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mrs Olaide Olusoji-Oke — Independent Non-Executive Director

Olaide Olusoji-Oke is a seasoned finance strategist with over 20 years of experience in auditing, business assurance, strategy, treasury management, venture capital, and IFRS financial reporting across oil and gas, technology, healthcare, and investment. She she served as Assistant Vice President, Financial Reporting and subsequently as the Chief Financial Officer of ARM Investment Managers Limited, General Manager, Finance & Operations at EchoVC Partners, and Chief Financial Officer of Hygeia Nigeria Limited (Lagoon Hospitals).

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), holds an MBA from the Business School Netherlands, and is currently Chief Executive Officer of O3 Advisory Limited, a financial and investment advisory firm and brings deep independent expertise in financial strategy and governance to the Board.

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Mr Joseph Adegunwa — Non-Executive Director



Joseph Adegunwa, CIMA, is Executive Director, Finance and Strategy at Zedcrest Group, with over 16 years of experience building financial management and governance capability for fast-growing organisations. He previously served as Group CFO at ARM Holding Company and Transnational Corporation Plc, leading strategic finance functions across budgeting, tax planning, and corporate finance transactions. He holds an accounting degree from Lagos State University, is a Fellow of ICAN, and a member of CIMA.

Mr Adegoke Orimolade — Executive Director



Adegoke Orimolade brings over two decades of experience in business development, marketing communications, and sales growth within the consumer and retail lending industry. As a Business Development Leader at Zedvance, he has led the company’s expansion into new markets and continues to drive customer-centric, technology-enabled growth initiatives.

He holds an MBA from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and has built a distinguished career through leadership roles at FCMB, Credit Direct Limited, and FastCredit Limited, where he consistently delivered business growth, market expansion, and customer acquisition results.

Commenting on the appointments, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group said: “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished professionals to our Board. Their collective experience, strategic insights, and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact, deliver innovative financial solutions, and create lasting value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders”

These appointments mark an important milestone in Zedvance’s journey as the Company continues to strengthen its leadership and governance structures while remaining focused on its mission of empowering individuals and businesses through accessible, technology-driven financial solutions.

About Zedvance Finance Limited

Zedvance Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, is a leading Nigerian financial growth partner, providing business and retail financing solutions. Since its inception in 2014, it has empowered over one million Nigerians, driving financial growth while positively impacting the country’s economy. For more information, visit the website