The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has defended its decision to increase operational charges for airport taxi operators and maintain its vehicle upgrade policy, following protests by some cab drivers over the directive.

The authority, in a statement on Friday, said the measures were introduced to improve passenger safety, service quality and the overall standard of airport transport services, rather than punish operators.

The clarification comes after some airport cab drivers appealed to the Federal Government to suspend FAAN’s requirement that airport taxis should be 2020 model vehicles or newer.

In a video circulated on social media earlier, one of the drivers, speaking in Yoruba, urged President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to intervene, arguing that many operators could not afford newer vehicles in the current economic climate.

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“This is what we are facing. Nigerians should help us intervene. They said we should go and buy a vehicle from 2020 onwards. Vehicles that cost N18 million and above, with the way Nigeria is now,” the driver said.

He also claimed the authority planned to introduce an app for airport taxi operations and appealed for a review of the policy.

FAAN defends policy

Responding to the concerns, FAAN said consultations on the vehicle upgrade policy began in July 2024, with the initial compliance deadline set for January 2026, which was later extended to June 2026 following requests from operators.

The authority said it is now considering a final extension until October 2026 to allow operators additional time to comply.

“In further demonstration of goodwill and consideration, FAAN is currently considering a final extension of the compliance deadline until October 2026. This additional period is expected to provide adequate opportunity for operators to align with the required standards,” the statement said.

However, it stressed that no further extensions would be granted beyond the proposed October deadline.

According to FAAN, the directive is intended to ensure airport taxis are clean, roadworthy, comfortable and professionally maintained, in line with standards expected at international airports.

The authority also defended the increase in the operational tariff paid by airport cab operators from N500 to N1,500, noting that the previous rate had remained unchanged for more than eight years despite rising operational costs.

It said the revised charge would support the maintenance of airport infrastructure and services.

It also rejected claims that it had failed to engage operators, saying it regularly consults licensed airport transport service providers.

The authority clarified that its contractual relationship is with registered airport cab companies rather than associations or unions.

FAAN, however, maintained that the policy is designed to improve safety, reliability and customer experience, urging operators to embrace the reforms and work towards providing more efficient airport transport services.