The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has partnered with Meta to promote responsible digital citizenship and protect young Nigerians online.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed the partnership at the Youth Safety Summit organised by Meta on Thursday.

At the summit, held in Abuja, Meta, in partnership with NITDA and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, also launched the Youth Online Safety Campaign and My Digital World 2.0.

The stakeholders at the summit, including government officials, civil society organisations, educators, and industry leaders, deliberated on strategies to create a safer digital environment for young people.

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Represented by Ahmed Tambuwal, acting director of NITDA’s Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Department, Mr Inuwa said the agency remained committed to ensuring that young people enjoy safe, positive, and age-appropriate online experiences.

He noted that NITDA’s ongoing nationwide digital literacy programmes would receive a significant boost through its collaboration with Meta, particularly in advancing online safety education among young Nigerians.

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According to him, the partnership seeks to integrate online safety education into the school system, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and values required to use digital technologies safely, responsibly, and productively.

Stakeholders at the event emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, technology companies, educators, and civil society groups to address emerging online risks and promote digital well-being among young people.

The initiatives are expected to enhance digital literacy, strengthen online safety awareness, and support efforts to create a more secure and inclusive digital ecosystem for Nigerian youths.