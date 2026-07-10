The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) has pledged to cooperate fully with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in its investigation into major global technology companies and generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, saying it will provide all necessary evidence to support the inquiry.

The body issued the pledge in a statement signed by its Vice President, Frank Aigbogun, on Friday, noting that the move to investigate the tech giants will challenge the tech companies’ lack of transparency and accountability in their operations in Nigeria.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu directed the FCCPC to investigate major global tech companies over alleged anti-competitive practices and the unauthorised use of content belonging to Nigerian media organisations.

Mr Tinubu’s directive followed a joint call in February by Nigerian press bodies on the government to intervene to protect the Nigerian press from the growing dominance of global digital platforms over the country’s information ecosystem.

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NPO commended Mr Tinubu’s directive to investigate the global tech companies, noting it will protect the rights of Nigerian publishers.

The organisation said the investigation should promote a balanced digital economy that respects Nigeria’s sovereignty and protects the rights of Nigerian publishers.

“The NPO, alongside its constituent bodies, stands ready to cooperate fully with the FCCPC during this inquiry, providing all necessary evidence to ensure a balanced digital economy that respects Nigerian sovereignty and the rights of Nigerian publishers,” the press body said.

The body comprises the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

NPO said that big tech companies have lacked transparency and accountability in their activities for years, posing serious consequences for journalism as a public-interest good in Nigeria.

“When a delegation of the NPO met President Tinubu in March to formally complain about the existential threat posed to the media by Big Tech and AI companies operating in Nigeria, we did so with very serious concern.

“We are therefore pleased that the government has commenced this investigation. Beyond the clear and present danger posed by Big Tech’s anti-competitive behaviour, their lack of transparency and accountability also carries very serious consequences for journalism as a public-interest good,” NPO said.