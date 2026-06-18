Polaris Bank Limited has debunked reports claiming that over 34 persons died in a fire incident at its Broad Street branch in Lagos, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The bank issued the disclaimer in a post on X on Thursday, insisting that there were no casualties or fatalities in the fire incident.

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at a multi-storey building housing a Polaris Bank branch on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The bank said the fire incident, which originated from a customer’s vehicle parked on the third-floor car park, was contained following the activation of its emergency response procedures and the prompt intervention of firefighters.

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“A fire incident occurred today at the car park of our Broad Street Branch, Lagos, originating from a customer’s vehicle parked on the 3rd-floor car park.

“The fire was swiftly contained following the activation of our emergency response procedures and the prompt intervention of firefighters,” the bank stated.

Polaris Bank said it has commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire incident, noting that reports claiming that over 34 persons were feared dead are false and misleading.

“We confirm that there were no casualties or fatalities. Reports claiming that over 34 persons were feared dead are false and misleading.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing. We thank emergency responders, our staff, customers, and stakeholders for their support,” the bank said.

Polaris Bank urged the public to rely only on credible news platforms and its official channels for accurate information and to disregard false reports circulating online.