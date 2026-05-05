The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has issued a three-day ultimatum to airline operators over outstanding debts, warning that it will withdraw services from 6 May if payments are not made.

The association disclosed the development in a notice dated 30 April and addressed to the President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), saying repeated attempts to resolve the matter had not yielded any response from airline operators.

In the letter signed by its Chairman, Olaniyi Adigun, and Vice Chairman, Ahmed Bashir, the association said its members were under severe financial strain due to unpaid obligations.

“We refer to our letter dated 20th April 2026 on the above subject matter and wish to bring to your attention that, as of the date of this correspondence, we are yet to receive any communication, commitment, or concrete action from your members regarding the outstanding indebtedness,” the statement read.

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The statement added that, “This continued lack of response has further heightened the financial and operational strain on our members, who have consistently engaged in good faith efforts toward an amicable resolution without success.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the ground handlers are critical airport personnel responsible for providing essential support services to aircraft on the ground, including baggage handling, ramp services, and aircraft turnaround operations.

Ultimatum and planned action

The association said it had no option but to issue a final three-day notice for the settlement of all outstanding obligations, warning that failure to comply would lead to a withdrawal of services.

“Consequently, we are constrained to issue a final notice of three (3) days for the settlement of all outstanding obligations, failing which our members shall proceed with the withdrawal of services to all indebted airlines,” it said.

AGHAN initially scheduled the action to begin on 1 May but said it was deferred in recognition of Workers’ Day celebrations.

It said the revised notice period would now run from Monday, 4 May to Wednesday, 6 May after which the planned action would take effect if there is no resolution.

Appeal for dialogue

Despite the ultimatum, the association said it remained open to immediate engagement with stakeholders to avoid disruption to aviation operations.

It also said it had copied relevant authorities, including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the State Security Services, and other stakeholders, citing the economic and security implications of the dispute.

The warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing financial pressure within the aviation sector, including recent government intervention such as a 30 per cent debt relief approval for domestic airlines to ease operational costs linked to aviation fuel and other charges.