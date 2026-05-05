Air Peace Limited has said passengers affected by the disruption of its London (Gatwick)–Lagos service have now been accommodated and provided necessary support, following the incident caused by a bird strike.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the airline said all affected passengers were offered hotel accommodation at the Hilton London Gatwick Airport, while arrangements were being finalised to deploy another aircraft to complete the journey.

The airline said the disruption occurred after the aircraft experienced a bird strike, a situation it described as a “force majeure” event that required immediate grounding of the aircraft for safety checks in line with global aviation standards.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that passengers on the affected London (Gatwick)–Lagos flight raised concerns over delays, communication gaps, and welfare conditions following the disruption.

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Among those affected was Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, who had shared a video online alleging that passengers were left stranded for hours without adequate information or care.

In its response, Air Peace rejected claims that passengers were abandoned, insisting that communication was maintained throughout the disruption and that arrangements were made for their comfort.

“At no point were passengers abandoned. Communication was maintained with all affected passengers, and every effort was made to ensure their welfare throughout the disruption,” the airline said.

Operational explanation

The airline attributed some of the delays experienced by passengers to external operational challenges, including airport congestion and baggage handling processes.

It explained that baggage retrieval at international airports is handled by designated ground service providers, operating under established aviation protocols, which affected the speed of passenger movement to hotel facilities.

Air Peace also noted that aviation operations involve multiple stakeholders and strict regulatory compliance, particularly in incidents involving safety risks such as bird strikes.

As of Saturday, the airline said it was finalising arrangements to deploy another aircraft to complete the disrupted service and ensure passengers reach their destination.

It added that it remains committed to safety, passenger comfort, and continuous improvement in handling operational disruptions.

Air Peace said it would continue to review its processes to enhance service delivery in future unforeseen incidents.

The disruption adds to ongoing conversations around passenger experience and operational efficiency within Nigeria’s aviation sector, particularly during irregular flight operations.