The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the names of the 46 microfinance banks whose operating licences were revoked for failing to meet the regulatory requirements for continued operation.
The apex bank disclosed on Wednesday that the revocation was carried out in accordance with its powers under Sections 12 and 13 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020.
According to the CBN, the licences were revoked because the affected microfinance banks had insufficient assets to meet their liabilities, closed operations without regulatory approval, or became inactive and ceased financial intermediation.
The revocations were also attributed to the banks’ failure to commence operations within 12 months of obtaining their licences and failure to maintain the minimum capital funds unimpaired by losses.
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READ ALSO: CBN revokes licences of 46 microfinance banks
Revocation list
On the list of 46 microfinance banks whose licences were revoked, Kano State accounted for the highest number, with 13 banks, followed by Lagos with 8.
Also, Abia, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, recorded two banks each, while Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Rivers had one bank each.
By category, 25 of the affected institutions were Tier 2 microfinance banks, 18 were Tier 1 microfinance banks, and three were State microfinance banks.
The regulator said the license revocation forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of the financial system and ensure that licensed financial institutions comply with extant laws and prudential regulations.
Here are the microfinance banks whose licenses were revoked:
|S/N
|Microfinance Bank
|Category
|State
|1
|Minji-Se Churchill MFB
|Tier 1
|Rivers
|2
|Merchant MFB
|Tier 2
|Abia
|3
|Janmaa MFB
|Tier 1
|Kwara
|4
|Busu MFB
|Tier 2
|Niger
|5
|Gold MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|6
|Zain MFB (formerly Dawakin Tofa MFB)
|Tier 2
|Kano
|7
|Bompai MFB
|Tier 1
|Kano
|8
|Ajwa MFB (formerly Gezawa MFB)
|Tier 2
|Kano
|9
|NOW NOW DIGITAL MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|10
|Crystabel Microfinance Bank
|Tier 1
|Bayelsa
|11
|Chanelle MFB
|State
|Lagos
|12
|Abia SME MFB
|Tier 1
|Abia
|13
|Kamba MFB
|Tier 2
|Kebbi
|14
|Iwade MFB
|Tier 2
|Ogun
|15
|Winview MFB
|Tier 1
|Abuja (FCT)
|16
|Zuru MFB
|Tier 2
|Kebbi
|17
|Minjibir MFB
|Tier 1
|Kano
|18
|Shanono MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|19
|Sumaila MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|20
|Rimin Gado MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|21
|Mwaghavul MFB
|State
|Plateau
|22
|Sycamore MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|23
|TOFA MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|24
|Safegate MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|25
|Creekline MFB
|Tier 2
|Delta
|26
|Bestar MFB
|Tier 1
|Oyo
|27
|Livingspring MFB
|Tier 1
|Cross River
|28
|Apple MFB
|Tier 2
|Ogun
|29
|Stanford MFB
|State
|Uyo*
|30
|Frontline MFB
|Tier 2
|Anambra
|31
|Zafec MFB
|Tier 2
|Kaduna
|32
|Supreme MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|33
|Bejin-Doko MFB
|Tier 2
|Niger
|34
|Kanopoly MFB
|Tier 1
|Kano
|35
|Bellbank MFB (formerly Tsanyawa MFB)
|Tier 2
|Kano
|36
|Yeneng MFB
|Tier 2
|Plateau
|37
|Creditville MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|38
|MBAG MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|39
|STRAIGHT SAHARA MFB
|Tier 1
|Benue
|40
|OURPASS MFB
|Tier 2
|Ondo
|41
|VERDANT MFB
|Tier 1
|Lagos
|42
|BASAWA MFB
|Tier 2
|Kaduna
|43
|CASHA MFB
|Tier 2
|Abuja (FCT)
|44
|ESTEEM MFB
|Tier 2
|Kano
|45
|ENTERPRENEUR MFB
|Lagos
|46
|AVANTUS MFB
|Tier 2
|Osun