Passengers on a London (Gatwick) to Lagos flight operated by Air Peace Limited have raised concerns over delays and welfare conditions following a disruption caused by a bird strike at Gatwick Airport.

According to the airline, the incident, which occurred on Friday, forced the cancellation of the flight after the aircraft was grounded for safety checks, in line with aviation regulations.

Earlier in the day, the airline had announced that its Gatwick–Lagos service was affected by a bird strike, describing the situation as an unforeseen disruption.

“We wish to inform our esteemed passengers that our London (Gatwick)–Lagos service today experienced a bird strike,” the airline said, noting that the aircraft had been withdrawn from service for “comprehensive inspection and necessary checks.”

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However, the situation drew public attention after a video shared by Nollywood actress Funke Akindele on her official X page. The actress, who was among the passengers, lamented the situation and complained about prolonged delays and inadequate care.

“Passengers (including elderly people) have been stranded since 6:30 a.m. with no proper communication,” she said, adding that many were left “hungry, exhausted, and without their bags” hours after being promised hotel accommodation.

The video triggered reactions online, with other passengers echoing similar concerns about delays in baggage retrieval and lack of clear updates.

Airline response

In a follow-up statement, Air Peace said the situation was misrepresented, insisting that affected passengers were informed and arrangements made for their comfort.

The airline explained that the bird strike, considered a force majeure event in aviation, required the aircraft to be grounded immediately for safety reasons.

It said hotel accommodation was arranged for passengers at a facility near the airport, but noted that additional challenges, including congestion and delays by ground handling services, affected baggage retrieval and movement to hotels.

“Baggage handling at international airports is managed by designated ground handling companies… Air Peace does not exercise direct control over these processes,” the airline said.

It maintained that passengers were not abandoned and that communication was maintained throughout the disruption.

Recurring safety concerns

Bird strikes are a recognised aviation risk and have increasingly featured in recent disruptions affecting Nigerian carriers, contributing to delays, cancellations and rising operational pressure.

The latest incident comes amid broader challenges in Nigeria’s aviation sector, including the ongoing aviation fuel crisis, which has already forced airlines to adjust schedules and scale down operations.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of disruptions linked to both safety incidents and operational constraints, with passengers frequently bearing the brunt through delays, rescheduling and service gaps.

While airlines often cite safety and external factors, passengers and regulators have continued to push for improved communication, timely assistance and better handling of disruptions.

For many affected travellers on the Gatwick–Lagos route, the latest incident highlights the growing tension between operational realities and passenger expectations in Nigeria’s aviation industry.