Oando Trading, a subsidiary of Oando Plc, on Friday announced the purchase and lifting of Nigeria’s newest crude oil blend, Obodo.
This historic event marks a major breakthrough into the country’s efforts to expand its oil portfolio and increase production capacity, a short video posted on the X handle of the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, revealed.
It said the Atlantic Spirit tanker from Oando’s fleet successfully carried out the first international export of the Obodo blend under the supervision of Century Ports and Terminals.
Oando Trading Limited is an oil trading company that supplies petroleum products to customers in the West African market, as well as coastal markets across Africa and internationally.
In April 2025, Nigeria launched its newest crude oil blend expanding the country’s oil portfolio.
The blend obodo is a medium sweet grade extracted from onshore OML 150 block managed by Continental Oil and Gas under production sharing contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).
“A crucial enabler of this export was Century Ports and Terminals. The Obodo crude was stored unloaded through the FPSO Tamaratokani, a floating storage and offloading vessel operated by Century Ports and Terminals,” according to the video.
It said centuries of operation of this facility provided the link between Conoil’s onshore production on the export tanker ensuring a seamless transfer of oil to the Oando vessel.
It explained that this collaboration among local producers, infrastructure providers and traders exemplifies local capacity and Nigerian companies ability to deliver crude to international markets.
“In a country resilient in its pursuit of raising oil output by an additional 1 million barrels per day. Homegrown players like Oando Trading, NNPC Ltd, Conoil and Century Group are at the forefront. This moment reflects more than market movement. It reflects momentum. This isn’t just a trade, it’s a message. The message Nigeria’s energy industry is ready, capable and rising one historic barrel at a time,” it said.
In a statement posted along with the video, Wale Tinubu, said indigenous energy companies are rewriting Nigeria’s energy story doing it with power, purpose, and pride.
“This isn’t just progress — it’s a breakthrough. Congratulations to Dr Mike Adenuga and the entire Conoil team for successfully producing Obodo Crude, Nigeria’s newest medium sweet crude grade blend. Hats off to Century Group as well, for making history as the country’s leading indigenous FPSO operator.
“We’re honored to have played a part in this chapter of your story by lifting the first cargo for international export on board the Atlantic Spirit, a bold leap for indigenous excellence on the global energy stage. Here’s to many more milestones. The future is now,” he said.
