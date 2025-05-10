Modupe Elebute-Odunsi is the Founder and CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Elebute-Odunsi, a doctor, discusses the vital role of women in healthcare leadership.

She highlights how empowering women in the sector can drive meaningful change, from mentoring the next generation of female clinicians to advocating for more women in top positions.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: My journey began at the University of Lagos, where I earned my MBBS. I then pursued postgraduate training in the UK, specialising in haemato-oncology at institutions like St. Bartholomew’s Hospital and the Royal Marsden.

My research on paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) earned me a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) from the University of London.

For over 20 years, I held senior clinical and academic roles in the NHS, was Principal Investigator for clinical trials, led national services for the UK Blood Transfusion Service and the Department of Health, taught undergraduate and postgraduate students and mentored future specialists, many of whom are now consultants in UK hospitals.

Returning to Nigeria in 2020, with my husband, I founded Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre to bridge the cancer care gap. This vision, rooted in my mother-in-law’s legacy, culminated in a world-class facility offering radiotherapy, advanced diagnostics, specialist and compassionate care.

Becoming a CEO was not just a career milestone but a calling to democratise access to oncology expertise and inspire systemic change in African healthcare.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: Women leaders inspire by visibility and vulnerability. When we share our stories—of triumphs and setbacks—we normalise resilience.

At Marcelle Ruth, I prioritise mentoring young female clinicians and researchers, ensuring they see leadership as attainable.

Through the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN), we create platforms for collaboration, skill-sharing, and advocacy across both public and private sectors.

Empowerment thrives when women lift each other: through our diverse backgrounds in WIHCN, we hope to advocate for a significant increase in women in senior leadership roles across all healthcare disciplines.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: Women often lead with empathetic pragmatism. We balance strategic vision with an intuitive understanding of human needs—critical in healthcare.

For instance, designing Marcelle Ruth’s “one-stop” cancer centre required not just clinical expertise but creating a space filled with light and colour to promote hope during the cancer journey and sensitivity to patient dignity during vulnerable moments.

Women also excel at collaborative problem-solving, bridging gaps between stakeholders—a skill I honed while negotiating partnerships throughout my career.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: Early in my career, I navigated male-dominated spaces where my expertise was sometimes questioned.

Later, fundraising for Marcelle Ruth faced skepticism—doubts that a woman could helm a multimillion-dollar healthcare project.

I overcame this by leaning into my credentials, building coalitions with trusted allies, and letting results speak: our hospital has treated over 5,000 patients since 2020. Persistence and refusing to internalise bias were key.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: The day we admitted our first patient at Marcelle Ruth. After years of planning, seeing a Nigerian receive cutting-edge cancer care at home, without flying abroad, affirmed our mission.

Equally rewarding was receiving accreditation from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to run an Oncology Residency Programme in collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital as well as receiving accreditation from the National Research Ethics Board to run Phase II, III & IV clinical trials at Marcelle Ruth.

The opportunity to deliver much-needed research programmes in a world where data from our continent to drive the development of drugs for our population is one that gives me immense pride.

To help to train the next generation of professionals who can expand this impact is truly fulfilling. Leadership, for me, is about creating ecosystems where others thrive.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: First, invest in excellence—education is non-negotiable. Second, seek mentors but also be a mentor early; leadership is a muscle. Third, embrace resilience: I have encountered several “bends” in my personal and professional life…. none has put a stop to me pursuing my goals. Lastly, anchor your ambition in service. Whether in tech, medicine, or business, ask: How does this uplift my community?

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: Balance is a myth—I aim for harmony. I prioritise ruthlessly: delegating operational tasks to focus on strategic growth and patient care.

My family is my sanctuary; I guard my time with them. Self-care is non-negotiable: exercise and relaxation clear my mind. Most importantly, I’ve learned to say “no” to distractions that do not align with my mission.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Elebute-Odunsi: “Accelerate Action” demands urgency in closing gaps—whether in cancer care access or gender equity.

For women leaders, accelerating action means refusing complacency: mentoring boldly, investing in R&D, and advocating for policies that prioritise health equity. Progress isn’t incremental; it’s transformative.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Elebute-Odunsi is also a member of WIMBIZ.

