Agricultural extension experts in Nigeria have called for the integration of artificial intelligence and relevant technological innovations into agricultural extension practices in the country to achieve food security.

The experts spoke at the Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON) 29th Annual Conference held at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) last week.

The conference came under the motif “Leveraging the Dynamics of Agricultural Extension Policy for Sustainable Development, ” to equip participants with knowledge that will enhance their understanding and ability to address contemporary issues in agriculture.

Through the conference, the organisers said, the society has brought together extension practitioners and academics in agricultural extension to generate and share ideas for moving agricultural extension practice forward.

In a statement released after the programme, AESON president, Yusuf Idrisa, emphasised the need to reinvigorate and unleash the potential of technology through efficient mobilisation of resources for full exploration of e-Extension services to boost all facets of agriculture.

Mr Idrisa said the National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS) of the federal government was commendable, but that its goals would become more realisable if AESON had the opportunity to play its deserved role in the programme.

“Research extension linkage should be reinvigorated by massive recruitment of extension personnel across agricultural development programmes and associated agencies in states,” the official said.

In Nigeria, agricultural extension service offers farmers technical advice and supply them with the necessary inputs and services to support their agricultural production.

The extension agents are expected to provide information to farmers and pass on new ideas developed by agricultural research institutions.

However, over the past decades, the impact of agricultural extension programmes has not been felt across farming communities in the country amidst a plethora of challenges. Farmers in the country are largely ignorant of innovative agricultural technology that could help improve their productivity amidst uncertain weather conditions and high prices of farm inputs.

Comments

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Adenike Oladiji, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Taiwo Amos, noted that several challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria have remained with us for decades.

“The problems include low application of modern technology and low productivity, as well as poor storage facilities among others,” she said.

“Solutions had been found to most of the problems but the gap between the researchers and the farmers seemed to have remained. That is why the Agricultural Extension experts should be given all the necessary support to play their roles effectively and efficiently.”

This, she said, is necessary not only for the production of food crops but also for all agricultural practices that add value to the economy.

In her keynote address, Project Director, ACCLAWA, International Labour Organisation, Agatha Kolawale, highlighted actions to ensure sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria including the adoption of legal working age, promotion of recent work for youths of legal working age, social protection, provision of funds for entrepreneurial development and mitigating economic vulnerabilities associated with child labour.

She said youths play a significant role in promoting technological innovations in agriculture and must be equipped with sound educational training so that they can effectively contribute their quota to agricultural development in the country.

Highlights

According to the statement, one of the major highlights of the gathering was the charting of a pathway to tackle the problem of food availability and affordability bedevilling the country.

At the conference, participants noted that given the current realities of serious concerns over feeding Nigeria’s teeming population, governments at all levels keyed into several global initiatives and launched policies to ensure food security.

The experts said the various initiatives to boost agriculture and food security can only be realisable if there is a synergy with experts in agricultural extension services as they are in the vantage position to leverage this opportunity to enhance the Agricultural Extension Policy for Sustainable Development.

