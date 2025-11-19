The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fined Qatar Airways N5 million for violating consumer protection regulations and failing to respond adequately to official directives, two months after the authority issued a stern warning over the airline’s handling of a Nigerian passenger detained in Doha.

The NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu announced the sanction on Wednesday on his X page.

“I am glad to announce that, today, the NCAA has sanctioned @qatarairways to the tune of five million naira being penalty for consumer protection-related infractions,” he wrote.

He added that unresolved cases involving the airline remain under review and may lead to further penalties if ignored.

“In addition, the letters of investigation (LOI) written to the airline over other cases may lead to further sanctions if not treated satisfactorily,” he said.

“As always, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders,” Mr Achimugu added.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported on 20 September that the NCAA had issued a stern warning to Qatar Airways over its handling of a Nigerian passenger and repeated failures to comply with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

The warning followed an incident in which a Nigerian passenger travelling with his wife through Doha was detained for more than 18 hours after a cabin crew member falsely accused him of inappropriate conduct during boarding in Lagos.

The passenger was reportedly compelled to pay fines and sign a document written entirely in Arabic before being released, yet the airline allegedly refused to fly him onward. He eventually purchased a new ticket at personal expense.

At the time, Mr Achimugu said the airline had repeatedly ignored invitations to meetings and official Letters of Investigation, warning:

“This behaviour stops now. It is against the law for any airline not to respond to the NCAA or to treat Nigerian passengers with contempt.”

The NCAA said the latest sanction follows Qatar Airways’ continued refusal to fully comply with regulatory instructions issued after the September determination.

However, Qatar Airways is not alone in facing regulatory action.

The NCAA has also cautioned Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air over similar infractions, warning that further penalties could be imposed if they do not comply with outstanding directives.

Mr Achimugu reiterated that all airlines operating in Nigeria are bound by consumer protection laws and that the NCAA will continue to enforce compliance to safeguard passengers and maintain regulatory integrity.