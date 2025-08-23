After more than a decade of leaving cargo revenue in the hands of third-party handlers, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken back direct control at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The move, which FAAN described as a “historic milestone,” is aimed at tightening oversight, plugging leakages, and restoring confidence in the country’s busiest airport.

The announcement was made on Saturday in a statement posted on FAAN’s official social media platform. The agency said the new arrangement marks a significant shift towards greater accountability and efficiency in cargo operations.

For the first time in more than 15 years, FAAN officials from the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services (DCDS) are now physically stationed at the cargo release points of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), the statement said.

Their job is to oversee real-time cargo charge collection, a process the authority says will give it better control over one of its most important revenue streams.

“A Confidence-Building Measure”

FAAN’s Director of Cargo Development and Services, Lekan Thomas, said the reform followed months of consultations with stakeholders.

“Placing FAAN officers at the point of cargo release is not only a revenue safeguard but also a confidence-building measure for all parties in the cargo value chain,” he explained.

The MMIA Airport Manager, Olatokubo Arewa, said the results are already showing.

“Leakages that plagued revenue collection for years are now being addressed. We are seeing greater accountability and a more transparent process.”

The initiative also gained momentum after a high-level meeting between FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Mrs. Kuku stressed that the development highlighted the value of collaboration.

“We are committed to operational efficiency and transparency. This milestone is a testament to the power of inter-agency cooperation. Together with the Nigeria Customs Service and other stakeholders, we are working to ensure that our airports deliver full value to the Nigerian economy.”

The Customs Area Command, led by Comptroller T. Awe, has also backed the initiative, describing it as a move that would strengthen cargo operations and improve the ease of doing business at the airport.

A model for other airports

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said the success in Lagos would not remain an isolated case.

“The success at MMIA will serve as a model for replication at other airports across the country. It reflects FAAN’s vision to optimise cargo operations and unlock new streams of value for the industry,” she said.