The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they detained a Chinese expatriate for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, identified the Chinese expatriate as Mu Hua Qiang, 45.

The police spokesperson said the Chinese expatriate is a resident of Aguleri, a community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

Arrest

Mr Ikenga said Mr Qiang was arrested by operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, an Anambra State-based enforcement agency that works to promote environmental sustainability, order, and public health.

The police spokesperson said the Chinese expatriate was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining operations within the Aguleri Axis.

He said the enforcement agency handed over the Chinese expatriate to police operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department on Friday evening.

“His (Qiang’s) statement has been voluntarily obtained, and he has been placed in lawful custody for further investigation,” Mr Ikenga said.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Mining without licence is illegal in Nigeria, according to the Minerals and Mining Act (1999).

The Nigerian government, in line with the provisions of Act, grants permits for exploration and mining through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The Act stipulates the ownership of mineral resources, conditions for mining and/or exploration and others, but enforcement of the law is poor.

Both Nigerians and foreigners have been convicted of illegal mining in Nigeria.

In March this year, for instance, the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State convicted and sentenced two Chinese nationals to two years imprisonment for illegal mining.

Also in June, a Federal High Court in Minna, Niger state sentenced five Nigerian men to one year in prison for illegal mining.