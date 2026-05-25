Veteran Kannywood actress Wasila Isma’il has died after battling a prolonged illness.

She was 46.

Her former husband, Al-Amin Chiroma, confirmed her death in a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He wrote: “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. Allah has taken the death of Malama Wasila Ismail. May Allah forgive her and grant us a peaceful ending. Amen.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

However, Punch newspaper reported that Mr Chiroma confirmed that the actress died at the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria Hospital (FOMWAN) in Kaduna State.

Wasila

The late actress began her acting career in 1998 with the film “Jinin Masoya” before rising to prominence in 1999 with her appearance in “Wasila”, directed by Yakubu Lere, alongside popular actor Ali Nuhu.

She remained a prominent figure in the Kannywood film industry, gaining widespread recognition for her performances in several Hausa films.

Born in Kaduna, she became a household name following the success of the movie.

Tributes

Following her death, fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn her, describing her as a talented actress whose contributions to the Hausa film industry would remain unforgettable.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, teacher Muhsin Ibrahim said he admired her because he grew up watching and loving Kannywood films and their actors.

He added that he became fascinated by the actress’s acting style after the film “Wasila”, in which she featured, appeared on his screen and later became a blockbuster hit.

Mr Ibrahim noted, “My innocent, young self liked this actress so much that I felt jealous when she married. I never felt the same way about any other actress. Yet, when the marriage collapsed in 2023, I felt sad. I had wanted the union to last forever, especially since she was married to a fellow actor, Al-Amin Chiroma. Soon afterwards, she returned to Kannywood.

“Wasila was announced dead some time ago. She died in her hometown of Kaduna, leaving behind children, a team of fans and well-wishers. May Allah (SWT) forgive her shortcomings and grant her loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss, amin.”

Below are some of the tributes.