Nafeesat, the actress best known for her role as Maimuna in the popular Hausa television drama Kaddara, has become the centre of an online controversy after sharing views on marriage that divided social media users.

The actress drew criticism after a video surfaced in which she questioned the value many women place on marriage, arguing that she does not understand why a woman would spend years building a career and achieving financial independence only to submit to another person’s authority after getting married.

According to her, marriage is not something she personally desires because she cannot imagine being under the control of a man.

“A woman works hard, builds her life and wealth, and then goes under someone else’s control because of marriage. I don’t see the reason for that,” she said.

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Nafeesat also challenged the belief that marriage and childbearing guarantee support or prayers in old age or after death.

She argued that having children is no assurance that they will care for their parents or remember them in prayer, adding that she has family members who love her and would continue to remember her even after she is gone.

“For me, marriage is not on my agenda,” she said. “I can’t see myself under any man controlling me in the name of marriage.”

The comments quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering intense discussions about marriage, gender expectations and women’s independence.

Mixed reactions

Many viewers criticised the actress, accusing her of promoting ideas that could discourage young women from embracing marriage and family life.

Aisha Sani said public figures should be mindful of the messages they share because those messages influence their followers.

“We understand that actors have personal opinions, but when those opinions are shared publicly, people are naturally going to react,” she said.

Another commenter, Abdullahi Garba, claimed the video had affected his enthusiasm for Kaddara.

“I stopped watching the series after seeing the video. It’s not about the programme itself; I simply disagree with the message,” he wrote.

Maryam Ibrahim argued that marriage should not be viewed as a system of oppression, noting that many successful marriages are built on mutual respect, partnership and understanding.

Muntari Lawal also expressed concern about the influence celebrities have on young audiences, saying public personalities should exercise caution when discussing sensitive social issues.

Supporters defend the actress.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Several social media users defended Nafeesat, insisting that she merely expressed a personal opinion and should not be attacked for sharing her perspective.

They argued that individuals have the right to decide whether marriage aligns with their personal goals and that differing opinions should be respected.

Impact on Kaddara

The controversy has generated considerable discussion among followers of Kaddara, one of the most-watched Hausa television dramas currently airing in Northern Nigeria.

While some viewers said the actress’s remarks had changed how they viewed the show, others maintained that an actor’s personal beliefs should be separated from the characters they portray on screen.

The debate has since expanded beyond the actress herself, evolving into a wider conversation about marriage, personal choice, gender roles and the responsibility that comes with celebrity influence.

As of the time of filing this report, Nafeesat had not publicly responded to the backlash or offered further clarification regarding her comments.