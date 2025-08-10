In a move that surprised many, celebrated Nollywood and Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau has tied the knot at a quiet wedding ceremony in her hometown of Kaduna.

The Nikkah, held at a modest mosque in Unguwan Rimi, was attended by close family members and a handful of friends. The groom, identified as Ibrahim Garba, fulfilled the marriage rites with a bride price reportedly set at N300,000, a humble sum that has stirred admiration from fans nationwide.

Rahama announced the news on social media, sharing a heartfelt message: “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem… Alhamdulillah, my Nikkah was conducted today. I am officially a Mrs. A new chapter unfolds, and my heart overflows with gratitude and joy. May Allah bless this journey with peace, love, and prosperity.”

Her sister, Aisha Sadau, also confirmed the union via Instagram. She posted a short video from the ceremony with the caption in Hausa: “Alhamdulillah, the wedding of Rahama Sadau has been conducted.”

The announcement quickly became a trending online topic, with congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues, and public figures. While many sent heartfelt prayers, others teased playfully about the actress keeping her groom largely out of the spotlight, dubbing him “Mr. Anonymous.”

A wedding that spoke volumes

For a celebrity accustomed to the limelight, Rahama’s decision to keep her wedding simple and largely private was a statement. Industry watchers have described it as a refreshing contrast to the lavish, publicity-heavy ceremonies often associated with showbiz figures.

By choosing faith, family, and modesty over spectacle, Rahama Sadau has begun a new personal chapter and reinforced the image of a star who remains deeply connected to her roots.

As she steps into married life, her fans from Kaduna to Lagos, and across the diaspora will no doubt be watching her next moves, both on and off screen, with admiration and anticipation.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Kannywood movie analyst Hassana Dalhat described the wedding as unexpected and admirable.

“What Rahama Sadau did was remarkable and surprised everyone,” Dalhat said.

“There were no hints, no leaks, nothing to suggest she planned to get married anytime soon. She kept it away from the spotlight, away from gossip, and away from the kind of attention that usually follows celebrities.

“Then, all of a sudden, she just went ahead and did it quietly, humbly, and with dignity. I think this is a lesson for many, especially those who believe marriage has to be a grand public spectacle. Sometimes the most beautiful moments are the ones shared in private.”

Dalhat added that Rahama’s approach could inspire a shift in how celebrity weddings are perceived in Nigeria’s entertainment industry:

“It shows you can be in the public eye and still control your narrative. It’s refreshing and sets a positive example for other actors, especially young women in the industry, to know that your happiness doesn’t have to be tied to public validation.”

More reactions

An industry insider, Zainab Abdullahi, popularly known as (Queen), echoed similar sentiments,

“Honestly, most of us in Kannywood only found out on the wedding day. She didn’t make a big fuss about it, and that’s rare in this industry. Everyone is accustomed to red carpets, photo shoots, and glamorous events. Rahama chose peace over paparazzi, and that’s a choice I respect.”

Another close friend, Rakiya Ibrahim, said Rahama’s decision reflected her maturity and personal growth,

“Rahama has been through a lot in her career, ups and downs, controversies, and comebacks. This wedding felt like it was truly for her, not for the cameras. It was small, heartfelt, and real. That’s what made it so powerful.”

From Kannywood to global screens

Born in Kaduna in 1993, Rahama Sadau’s journey to stardom began in 2013 with her debut in the Hausa-language film Gani ga Wane alongside Ali Nuhu. Her natural talent and screen presence quickly won her accolades, including back-to-back City People Entertainment Awards for Best Kannywood Actress in 2014 and 2015, and the Best African Actress award at the African Film Awards in the same years.

She later entered mainstream Nollywood with her role in the EbonyLife series Sons of the Caliphate. She has starred in major productions such as Up North, Zero Hour, Chief Daddy 2, and the pan-African hit MTV Shuga. In 2022, she debuted in Bollywood in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, further cementing her international appeal.

Away from acting, Rahama has ventured into filmmaking through her production company, Sadau Pictures, releasing projects like Rariya. She is also an entrepreneur, running beauty, hospitality, and fashion businesses, and operates the Ray of Hope foundation, which focuses on charitable causes.

Her career has not been without controversy. In 2016, the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) suspended her over an inappropriate music video appearance. The ban was lifted two years later, and Rahama has since rebuilt her career with resilience and focus.