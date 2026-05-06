Rena Wakama’s rise from grassroots promise to global force has earned another defining stamp of legacy, with the D’Tigress head coach officially inducted into the Hall of Fame of Wake Forest High School as part of its Class of 2026.

The 34-year-old was named among five distinguished honourees celebrated at the school’s induction banquet, an acknowledgement of her growing influence as both a player and a coach on the international stage. The Class of 2026 also features Graham Bunn, Ron Daniel, Andre Smith, and Earl Smith.

Recognition rooted in collective legacy

Reacting to the honour, Wakama framed the milestone not as a personal triumph, but as the product of shared sacrifice and faith.

“All glory to God, the legacy was never mine to keep, only His to build,” she wrote on Instagram.

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“Thank you to my village, this legacy belongs to all of us. Wake Forest High School, thank you.”

Her words echo a journey shaped by community, discipline, and a relentless climb through the ranks of global basketball.

From North Carolina to Nigerian history-maker

Born in North Carolina, Wakama’s connection to Wake Forest High School runs deep. The institution, part of one of the largest school districts in the United States, has long maintained a tradition of celebrating excellence through its Hall of Fame, recognising alumni and contributors who have made lasting impacts across sports, education, and society.

Wakama now joins that lineage, but her story extends far beyond school walls.

In 2023, she broke new ground by becoming the first female head coach of Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress. That appointment marked a turning point, not just for her career, but for representation within Nigerian basketball leadership.

Building a dynasty with D’Tigress

Under Wakama, D’Tigress have not just competed, they have dominated.

At the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Nigeria secured a fifth consecutive continental title and seventh overall, defeating Mali 78–64 in the final. The triumph reinforced the team’s status as Africa’s undisputed powerhouse and made Wakama the first Nigerian coach to lead the side to an AfroBasket title since the competition’s inception in 1966.

Her tactical authority, player management, and winning mentality have redefined expectations around the team.

Wakama’s impact extended onto the biggest stage at the 2024 Olympic Games.

There, D’Tigress achieved a historic milestone; becoming the first African team, male or female, to reach the quarter-finals of Olympic basketball. Their defining moment came in a 79–70 victory over Canada, a result that reverberated across the global basketball community.

That achievement earned Wakama the Best Coach award from the International Basketball Federation, further cementing her reputation as one of the game’s elite minds.

Balancing multiple roles at the top, and rewards

Wakama’s ascent has been marked by versatility and workload at the highest level. Alongside her role with D’Tigress, she serves as head coach of Hive BC and as an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky, reflecting her growing footprint across both national and professional basketball structures.

Nigeria’s dominance under Wakama has not gone unnoticed at home.

Following the AfroBasket triumph, President Bola Tinubu rewarded players and officials with significant incentives. Each player received $100,000, a 3-bedroom flat, and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger. Members of the coaching crew, including Wakama, were awarded $50,000, similar housing benefits, and the same national recognition.

Influence, Identity, and Legacy

Wakama’s induction into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame is more than ceremonial, it is symbolic.

It represents the convergence of her American roots and Nigerian impact, a journey that has redefined what leadership in African women’s Basketball can look like. From local courts in North Carolina to continental dominance and Olympic milestones, her trajectory reflects ambition sharpened by purpose.

As her legacy continues to evolve, this latest honour underscores a simple truth: Rena Wakama is not just building winning teams, she is reshaping the narrative of Nigerian basketball on the global stage.