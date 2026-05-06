The British Council has launched the second cohort of Film Lab Africa, a national film accelerator programme aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers, screenwriters and episodic storytellers across Nigeria.

The initiative, unveiled in Lagos on 5 May, is being delivered in collaboration with EbonyLife Creative Academy and Iconic Steps.

Film Lab Africa was first introduced in 2023 as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fast-growing creative sector. The programme provides a mix of virtual and in-person training, mentorship from industry professionals in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and a competitive pitch process that enables selected participants to receive grants for short film production.

According to the organisers, the inaugural cohort attracted more than 600 applications, from which 60 participants were selected. The programme ended with a showcase of funded films at festivals and presentations to industry stakeholders.

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Expanded focus on episodic storytelling

Building on that foundation, the second cohort introduces a broader scope, including a writers’ lab and a stronger focus on episodic content and television pilot development.

The programme will continue to offer professional training, mentorship, production grants and industry showcase opportunities, while creating a clearer pathway from training to production and market access.

Film Lab Africa 2 is targeted at emerging writers, producers and directors aged between 18 and 35. Participants will benefit from online training in episodic writing, a physical writers’ residency, script development support, and specialised training for directors and producers. The programme also includes pilot production funding and industry showcase events designed to connect creatives with investors and distributors.

Speaking on the initiative, Donna McGowan, Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, said the programme reflects a long-term commitment to creative collaboration between Nigeria and the UK.

“At the British Council, we are committed to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK by investing in talent, skills, and long-term partnerships. Film Lab Africa 2 reflects this commitment by connecting Nigerian creatives with UK expertise and industry networks, fostering meaningful collaboration, and creating pathways for bold, original storytelling to reach global audiences”.

Nationwide reach and inclusivity

Organisers say the programme will reach creatives across all 36 states through a combination of virtual learning and regional partnerships. It also includes provisions to support participation from persons with disabilities, with a focus on ensuring inclusive access within the film and television industry.

By combining international expertise with local collaboration, Film Lab Africa 2 aims to position Nigerian storytelling more prominently within the global film ecosystem while creating sustainable career opportunities for emerging creatives.

About the partners

The British Council is the United Kingdom’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It operates in more than 200 countries and territories, promoting connections through arts, culture, education and the English language. In Nigeria, where it has operated since 1943, the organisation works with creatives, educators and young people to strengthen skills and expand opportunities within the cultural sector.

EbonyLife Limited, founded by Mo Abudu, is one of Africa’s leading media companies, known for its focus on high-quality storytelling and talent development across film and television.

UK-based Iconic Steps focuses on training and supporting underrepresented talent in the creative industries. The organisation works with industry partners to provide hands-on training and career pathways for young people.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Ijeh-Allen, is an award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur who founded the organisation in 2012 with support from the British Film Institute. Since then, the initiative has supported over 400 young people, with a significant number progressing into employment.

Through Film Lab Africa, stakeholders say the partnership continues to build a pipeline of skilled creatives, deepen UK–Nigeria cultural ties, and create opportunities for African stories to reach wider global audiences.