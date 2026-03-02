The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has confirmed the arrival of several foreign-based Nigerian boxers ahead of the maiden edition of National Boxing Week, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

National Boxing Week is scheduled to hold from 1–6 March at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Complex, National Stadium, Lagos. The event will feature the National Open Trials to select Team Nigeria’s representatives for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Organisers say the week-long programme aligns with the merit-driven reforms being championed by the National Sports Commission (NSC), aimed at restoring credibility and competitiveness to Nigerian boxing.

The participation of diaspora athletes, alongside home-based boxers, is seen as a boost to the Federation’s renewed commitment to transparency, fairness and global standards. The National Open Trials will provide a level playing field for all eligible Nigerian boxers, regardless of location, to compete for selection.

Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Omonlei Imadu, described the development as a significant moment for the sport.

“This is a new era for Nigerian boxing. The fact that our foreign-based athletes are returning home to compete speaks volumes about the credibility of the process we are building. Selection for the Commonwealth Games will be fierce, but it will be fair and strictly based on merit,” he said.

The trials will feature 10 weight categories across the men’s and women’s divisions. Affiliated clubs, state associations, institutions and eligible Nigerian boxers worldwide are expected to present one boxer per weight category, ensuring broad national participation.

Beyond competition, National Boxing Week will include capacity-building and stakeholder engagement activities. These include a joint seminar for referees and coaches, orientation sessions for athletes focused on discipline and professionalism, and discussions aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s domestic boxing structure.

In what the Federation describes as a landmark step toward modernisation, it will also unveil new digital initiatives, including an automated licensing system and enhanced digital governance infrastructure designed to improve transparency, athlete management and administrative efficiency.

The event will further honour the legacy of Nigerian boxing icon Hogan “Kid” Bassey, whose achievements brought global recognition to the country and continue to inspire younger generations of fighters.

Officials say National Boxing Week represents a defining chapter in efforts to reposition Nigerian boxing, combining reform, competition and heritage in what is expected to be a pivotal event for the sport.